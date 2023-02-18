Pfizer Quietly Changes Requirements for Fellowship Applicants after Discrimination Lawsuit

Pfizer quietly changed the application requirements for its “Breakthrough Fellowship Program” after a nonprofit sued the pharmaceutical giant, claiming the program illegally discriminated against white and Asian applicants.

Do No Harm — a group of health-care professionals, students, and policy-makers that seeks to “protect health care from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology” — filed a lawsuit against Pfizer in September on behalf of two of its members, arguing that the fellowship discriminates against white and Asian applicants, no matter their qualifications.

The group says the racial discrimination is illegal under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination “under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Pfizer participates in Medicaid, Medicare, and programs funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Pfizer previously described the fellowship on its website as “a nine-year commitment to increase minority representation at Pfizer, designed to enhance our pipeline of diverse leaders.” The program “works to advance students and early career colleagues of Black/African American, Latino/Hispanic and Native American descent with a goal of developing 100 fellows by 2025,” the site said at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Fellows participate in a summer internship and later work for Pfizer full-time for two years. After two years, the fellows receive a fully paid scholarship for an advanced degree, another summer internship, and an offer to return to Pfizer for employment after completing their graduate degree.

A previous requirement said applicants must “meet the program’s goals of increasing the pipeline for Black/African American, Latino/Hispanic and Native Americans.”

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in December, siding with Pfizer, which argued that Do No Harm did not have standing to bring the suit because the two members who were “able and ready” to apply to the fellowship if not for the racial component were not identified by name. The judge ruled Do No Harm failed to show that the two members suffered any actual injury because the group did not prove the two members would meet the academic and leadership qualifications needed for the fellowship.

Story continues

Do No Harm immediately filed an appeal. Since the appeal was filed, Pfizer has quietly altered the program’s requirements. A new frequently asked questions section states: “You are eligible to apply for the Breakthrough Fellowship Program regardless of whether you are of Black/African American, Latino/Hispanic, or Native American descent.”

Asked about the change, a Pfizer spokesperson told National Review: “We remain committed to the goals of the Breakthrough Fellowship Program, which is designed to cultivate a pipeline of diverse talent at Pfizer. We believe that the support of a broad coalition committed to DEI strengthens our ability to meet these goals.”

Despite the change, Do No Harm says it plans to move forward with its appeal.

“Do No Harm is pleased that Pfizer recognizes its blatant racial discrimination is unlawful and immoral,” Do No Harm board chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb said in a statement. “It is important to recognize that this significant change was made only after Do No Harm’s lawsuit, and only because Pfizer knows its fellowship is in jeopardy on appeal.”

More from National Review