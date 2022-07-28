Pfizer Raises Earnings Outlook Even as Covid-Era Supply Deals Slow

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. raised the lower end of its earnings forecast for the year and reiterated its sales expectations despite unfavorable currency trends. The drugmaker continues to project its new Covid-19 products will bring in over $50 billion of revenue this year.

The company’s new Covid shot and pill will generate more half of Pfizer’s sales this year, helping offsetting other slower growing parts of the business. Pfizer didn’t raise guidance for either of those products though, leaving expectations shy of Wall Street’s projections and raising the prospect that the wave of Covid sales might be peaking.

New Chief Financial Officer David Denton told investors on a call that Pfizer continued to clinch supply agreements. “I’m probably being conservative in my approach to my outlook,” he said.

Pfizer’s shares were flat at 3:25 p.m. in New York on Thursday. This year through Wednesday’s close, the stock had fallen 12%, underperfoming its large-cap pharmaceutical peers.

Currency was an issue in the quarter, with the New York-based drugmaker forecasting a $2 billion hit from foreign exchange for the full year. Still, Pfizer raised the lower end of its 2022 full year adjusted earnings per-share to $6.30 to $6.45, up from $6.25 to $6.45, and reiterated sales guidance of up to $102 billion.

For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings were $2.04 a share, beating Wall Street’s average expectation of $1.81 a share. Quarterly sales surged almost 50% year-over-year to $27.7 billion, surpassing the average estimate of $26.31 billion, driven by the Covid-fighting products.

Pfizer says it still expects full year sales of $32 billion from its Covid shot, Comirnaty, and $22 billion for its Covid pill, Paxlovid, based on contracts clinched through mid-July. The reiteration of past guidance falls short of Wall Street analysts’ expectations, which had projected $34.3 billion in annual sales from Comirnaty, which the company makes in partnership with BioNTech SE, and $23.4 billion in Paxlovid sales.

Paxlovid is picking up steam with a five-fold increase in use since the fourth-quarter. Pfizer continues to attempt to expand the market for the treatment, despite a recent study that showed it failed to improve symptoms of healthier patients.

“We plan to generate further data in those who are immunocompromised, hospitalized with severe Covid-19 and at increased risk for poor outcomes due to the disease, or who are pregnant,” said Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten. Pfizer is also considering studying it in patients with long Covid.

Paxlovid has been under scrutiny in recent months as some patients who were prescribed it experienced a rebound in Covid symptoms following completion of the treatment. Dolsten said Pfizer is working with the US Food and Drug Administration to finalize plans for a trial of rebound patients in need of “retreatment.”

Meanwhile, Pfizer remains on track to deliver a new Covid-19 vaccine designed to protect against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 this fall, Dolsten said. Preclinical studies in mice found that the candidate increased neutralizing antibodies against the variants of concern.

The drugmaker plans to submit an emergency-use authorization for the BA.4/BA.5-focused shot in anticipation of a fall booster campaign. It’s also working to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine that would protect againt significantly more variants.

Pfizer has been quickly deploying the cash it has generated throughout the pandemic. The company has committed about $20 billion in deals for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and ReViral Ltd., among other transactions.

Much of Pfizer’s capital is being used to advance a portfolio of products that will utilize the underlying technology behind its Covid vaccine, known as messenger RNA.

The drugmaker shared early data from its highly anticipated study of its mRNA flu shot in a presentation released Thursday morning. Pfizer expects final data from the study before the end of the year and is already planning a late-stage trial based on “encouraging” immune responses seen in the preliminary data.

Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview that he expects it to be able to bring the flu shot to market next year or at the beginning of 2024.

