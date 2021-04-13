Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses two weeks early, its CEO said

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
covid-19 vaccine vial pfizer biontech
Justin Tallis - Pool / Getty Images

  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter his company is ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production.

  • Bourla said his company will deliver 220 million doses of the vaccine to the US by the end of May.

  • He said that the complete supply of 300 million would be delivered by the end of July.

Pfizer has increased its production of COVID-19 vaccines and will deliver remaining doses to the United States faster than expected, CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter.

Bourla said his company will deliver 220 million doses of the vaccine by the end of May - 10% more than previously agreed on.

He said that the complete supply of 300 million would be delivered by the end of July, two weeks earlier than expected.

"In the fight against COVID-19, we're in this together," he wrote.

The announcement came after US officials recommended a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing reports of blood clots forming in people who have received the shot.

