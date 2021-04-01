Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 91.3% effective through at least 6 months

Axios
·2 min read

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that their COVID-19 vaccine was 91.3% effective at protecting against symptomatic disease up to six months after the second dose, with no serious safety concerns, according to an updated analysis of clinical trial results.

Why it matters: Real-world and trial data continue to indicate that the vaccine is highly effective, especially against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The companies said updated trial results showed the vaccine offered 100% protection against severe disease as defined by the CDC, and 95.3% as defined by the FDA.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: 927 symptomatic COVID-19 cases were detected among the trial's 46,307 participants — 850 of which came from the placebo group and 77 of which came from the vaccine group.

  • 32 cases of severe disease as defined by the CDC were observed in the placebo group, and none were observed in the vaccine group.

  • Researchers found no serious safety concerns in trial participants up to six months after the second dose, and the side effects were consistent with previously reported results.

What they're saying: “It is an important step to further confirm the strong efficacy and good safety data we have seen so far, especially in a longer-term follow-up,” said BioNTech co-founder and CEO Ugur Sahin.

  • “These data also provide the first clinical results that a vaccine can effectively protect against currently circulating variants, a critical factor to reach herd immunity and end this pandemic for the global population," he added.

What's next: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the amount of data collected from the trial puts the companies in a position to file for full FDA approval, after winning an emergency use authorization in December.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The US just launched the first study testing a version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine tailored to fight a concerning variant

    Researchers are testing a version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine designed to neutralize the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.

  • Pfizer says trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in adolescents

    The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was 100 percent effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15 in a phase 3 study, the companies announced. Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that the vaccine, which is currently in use in the United States for adults, demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in the trial. It also demonstrated "robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated." This study consisted of 2,260 adolescents in the United States between 12 and 15, and there were 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in the placebo group, but no cases in the group that was vaccinated. "The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said. This was the latest piece of encouraging data surrounding the Pfizer vaccine after the CDC released a study showing both it and the Moderna vaccine were "highly effective" in real-world conditions, preventing about 90 percent of infections two weeks after both doses in adults. Experts quickly hailed the trial results released Wednesday, with Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki telling The New York Times, "Oh my god, I’m so happy to see this — this is amazing." Iwasaki added that the fact that the study showed the group "getting even better levels" of antibodies than young adults was "really incredible. Pfizer and BioNTech say they will submit this new data to the FDA with "the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year." More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Weld County Health Asking For Volunteers At COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

    Weld County's Health Department is putting out a call for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

  • Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine data show efficacy: WHO

    Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization, the chair of a WHO advisory panel said on Wednesday. The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) hopes to issue recommendations on those vaccines by the end of April, its chair Alejandro Cravioto, told a Geneva news briefing. "The information that the companies shared publicly at the (SAGE) meeting last week clearly indicates that they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements that WHO has asked for this vaccine," Cravioto said, referring to the group of independent experts' closed-door meeting.

  • New COVID strain detected in Israel; Pfizer vaccine purchase bid delayed

    A new coronavirus strain has been identified in Israel, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, used primarily in a swift nationwide inoculation drive, appeared to be effective against it. Separately, a bid by the Israeli government to secure 36 million more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for use as booster shots or for children once they are eligible hit a snag this week over political infighting. The cabinet had been set for Monday to approve the purchase, at around 3.5 billion shekels ($1.05 billion), but it was called off in a squabble between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, Benny Gantz, who heads a rival party, over judicial appointments.

  • Pfizer boss accuses EU of hampering Covid vaccine rollout

    Pfizer has accused the European Union of hampering its Covid vaccine production. The US drugmaker, which supplies Britain and more than 70 other countries with coronavirus jabs, said new EU rules about the free movement of goods across borders were damaging its ability to export the vaccine. The rules oblige manufacturers to seek Brussels' approval before exporting every parcel of jabs, which has caused "a significant administrative burden and some uncertainty", said Danny Hendrikse, the pharmaceutical giant's vice-president of global supply. “Ultimately what we would like our colleagues to do is to focus on making and distributing the vaccine,” he said. Mr Hendrikse explained the process of gathering all the raw materials needed for jabs was "particularly complex". "The components don't just come from Europe, but from all over the world," he said, explaining that for one dose, 280 are needed, which come from 86 suppliers in 19 countries. His comments come amid a fierce dispute Britain and the EU over export controls. European leaders had threatened to block exports of the vaccine to Britain while demanding that AstraZeneca boost production on the Continent.

  • DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, principals from federal stimulus money

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed $1,000 bonuses for Florida classroom teachers and principals, describing them as a reward for educators who have kept the state’s schools open during the pandemic.

  • New York’s ‘Mystery’ Surge in COVID Cases Is Freaking Experts Out

    Angela Weiss/AFP via GettyEven though New York has one of the strictest mask mandates in the country, and one-third of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, COVID-19 infection rates are rising faster than any other state in the U.S.—and public health experts aren’t completely sure what’s behind the spike in new cases.“The reality is that no one knows exactly why,” Dr. Irwin Redlener, a New York epidemiologist specializing in pandemic response, told The Daily Beast. “There are a lot of factors in New York that have to do with population density, lots of people who are in marginalized populations or living in poverty, and all of these factors tend to exacerbate spread and reduce access to vaccines. But one of my colleagues pointed out that this is not dissimilar to places like Detroit, where they are not seeing a surge.”After nearly three months on a downward trajectory, new coronavirus cases rose 64 percent in New York last week. State officials reported 67,963 new cases for the seven-day period, an increase of 26,557 from the previous week. This gives New York the dubious distinction of being the state in which COVID is spreading fastest on a per-person basis, according to a USA Today data analysis, and the biggest increase has been in New York City. About 55 New York City residents have died from COVID each day over the past two weeks, per New York magazine, higher than it was at any point from last August to the beginning of December.COVID Will End Sooner Than You Think—If These Three Things HappenAt the same time, embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to relax COVID restrictions on indoor dining, recently allowing restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity. Indoor fitness classes reopened statewide on Mar. 22 at 33 percent capacity, Yankee Stadium and Citi Field will soon open at 20 percent capacity, and New Yorkers are once again permitted to go to movie theaters (25 percent in New York City) and billiard halls (35 percent in the city, 50 percent elsewhere in the state).“We’re not doing enough genomic surveillance,” said Redlener. “It may be that we’re dealing with some yet unidentified strains in New York. Unfortunately, the conclusion is we don't know why the New York Metro area is being hit. We don't have a lot of information that really explains this uniqueness. It’s a mystery that will eventually be unraveled—but not yet.”The acceleration in new COVID cases also puzzles Lawrence Gostin, a public health law professor at Georgetown University who is affiliated with the World Health Organization. Sometimes, the reasons can be obvious, such as an influx of Spring Breakers gathering together at one time, he said. However, New York City isn’t a Spring Break destination. There may be other factors at play, according to Gostin, who speculated about three possibilities.First, people have a tremendous amount of “pandemic fatigue,” and are itching to go out again. And it’s far easier to get COVID while seeing friends in a restaurant or bar than it is sitting six feet away from them in Central Park.Second, Gostin pointed to the population density of New York City as a potential reason for the uptick in new cases.“There are just a lot of people packed together,” he said. “Thirdly, I think the U.K. variant could be an explanation because it’s so much more transmissible than the original virus and that's also a contributor.”Doctors Rage at Signs of New, ‘Preventable’ COVID SurgeThe U.K. variant, or B117, is the main culprit behind any surge right now, believes Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease expert at the University of Chicago Medical Center. It’s the most aggressive and most dangerous, and leads to more deaths than the original permutation of the virus, she said.“Every cough and sneeze from a person who has B117 has more virus in it than the others, and it takes fewer viral particles to make you sick,” Landon told The Daily Beast. “So it’s a double whammy. I don't think people understand that, really.”Landon doesn’t see the New York surge—as well as a midwestern version of it happening now in her home state of Illinois—as much of a surprise.“We knew for a while that the variants were going to begin to spread more rapidly, and our vaccine effort wasn't going to outpace that,” she said. “It’s a little bit like the tortoise and the hare: right now, the variants are the hare and the vaccines are the tortoise.”B117 is the COVID strain that’s pushing hospitalization numbers up for younger people across the country right now, said Landon. And while younger people tend not to get as sick as those who are older, she pointed out that even mild cases of COVID can lead to things like long-term organ damage.Children with mild cases of COVID can also act as vectors, spreading it to family members, teachers, and others with whom they may come into close contact, according to Ryan Marino, a Cleveland, Ohio ER doctor who has treated patients who refused to believe COVID was real. This could also be contributing to the rise in COVID infections in places where schools have reopened for in-person learning, such as New York City.Ignoring this “big part of the equation” is unwise, Marino said, adding that kids are “definitely catching the virus and spreading the virus.”“It’s heartbreaking that we haven’t learned from 500,000 preventable deaths, and more that could be prevented if people didn’t have a need to be wall-to-wall bodies on Miami Beach,” he told The Daily Beast. “We really are very close to having some degree of control here, so it does feel kind of exasperating to see people kind of throwing caution to the wind when we’re in the home stretch.”We’re close to the light at the end of the tunnel, said Gostin.“Just hold on for another four to six weeks,” he said. “Then there are going to be enough people vaccinated to break the chains of transmission, and by spring and summer we’re going to see a significant drop in cases and a truly dramatic drop in hospitalizations and deaths.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nobody wants to pay for Biden’s build-everything plan

    Everybody loves infrastructure spending, as long as somebody else pays for it.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • House panel releases new details of Trump administration Covid contracts

    The documents also detail how senior White House officials tried to warn then-President Donald Trump of the danger of Covid-19 last March.

  • Miami Beach urgently needs to get crowds under control. Cutting off drinks at 2 a.m. is a start | Editorial

    Miami Beach’s hard-partying image became an international embarrassment in the past few weeks, with unmasked spring breakers ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of violence and police firing pepper balls to disperse crowds. The emergency curfew put out the immediate fire. But the city has to do more, and quickly.

  • Vaccine brand “comparison shopping” presents a critical public health challenge

    It's a position shaped as much by public understanding of efficacy rates as well as cultural stereotypes, nationalism, and long-held notions about country of origin branding.

  • Japanese Scientists Discover Way to Help Regrow Teeth

    Recent findings by Japanese scientists reportedly open the possibility of a new drug that could help regenerate lost teeth in humans. Researchers at Kyoto University and the University of Fukui have found in animal studies that suppressing the uterine sensitization associated gene-1 (USAG-1) gene, by using its antibody, can efficiently lead to tooth growth. The report, published in Science Advances, noted that the USAG-1 antibody is able to stimulate tooth growth in mice suffering from a congenital condition known as tooth agenesis.

  • After I get my COVID-19 vaccination, can I travel and socialize? Do I still need to wear my mask?

    After the second dose of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech, a person’s risk of infection fell 90% at least two weeks afterward. This study reviewed “vaccine effectiveness against infection, including infections that did not result in symptoms,” the CDC noted. “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

  • Sharp Decline in Flu and Colds Has Experts Wondering if Masks Will Stick Around After Pandemic Ends

    A recent study found that respiratory illnesses in children are down 62%, and just one child has died from the flu this year, well below the typical 100 to 200 deaths

  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effective after 6 months; Moderna starts variant trial

    Pfizer reveals strong efficacy after six months with COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna starts new variant-specific trial.

  • Palin confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, urges steps like masks

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging people to take steps to guard against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public. “Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, told People magazine. It was not clear when Palin, 57, tested positive.

  • California's COVID-19 'honeymoon' has been glorious. But it could end soon

    The Easter Sunday holiday is going be a big test of whether California can avoid another COVID-19 spike, experts say.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”