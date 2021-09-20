Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
LAURAN NEERGAARD
·4 min read

Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids now back in school and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose — a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press.

The kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects — such as sore arms, fever or achiness — that teens experience, he said.

“I think we really hit the sweet spot,” said Gruber, who’s also a pediatrician.

Gruber said the companies aim to apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for emergency use in this age group, followed shortly afterward with applications to European and British regulators.

Earlier this month, FDA chief Dr. Peter Marks told the AP that once Pfizer turns over its study results, his agency would evaluate the data “hopefully in a matter of weeks” to decide if the shots are safe and effective enough for younger kids.

An outside expert said scientists want to see more details but called the report encouraging.

"These topline results are very good news,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. The level of immune response Pfizer reported “appears likely to be protective.”

Many Western countries so far have vaccinated no younger than age 12, awaiting evidence of what's the right dose and that it works safely. Cuba last week began immunizing children as young as 2 with its homegrown vaccines and Chinese regulators have cleared two of its brands down to age 3.

While kids are at lower risk of severe illness or death than older people, more than 5 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and at least 460 have died, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Cases in children have risen as the delta variant swept through the country.

“I feel a great sense of urgency” in making the vaccine available to children under 12, Gruber said. “There’s pent-up demand for parents to be able to have their children returned to a normal life.”

In New Jersey, 10-year-old Maya Huber asked why she couldn’t get vaccinated like her parents and both teen brothers have. Her mother, Dr. Nisha Gandhi, a critical care physician at Englewood Hospital, enrolled Maya in the Pfizer study at Rutgers University. But the family hasn’t eased up on their masking and other virus precautions until they learn if Maya received the real vaccine or a dummy shot.

Once she knows she’s protected, Maya’s first goal: “a huge sleepover with all my friends.”

Maya said it was exciting to be part of the study even though she was “super scared” about getting jabbed. But “after you get it, at least you feel like happy that you did it and relieved that it didn’t hurt," she told the AP.

Pfizer said it studied the lower dose in 2,268 kindergartners and elementary school-aged kids. The FDA required what is called an immune “bridging" study: evidence that the younger children developed antibody levels already proven to be protective in teens and adults. That's what Pfizer reported Monday in a press release, not a scientific publication. The study still is ongoing, and there haven't yet been enough COVID-19 cases to compare rates between the vaccinated and those given a placebo — something that might offer additional evidence.

The study isn’t large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects, such as the heart inflammation that sometimes occurs after the second dose, mostly in young men. The FDA’s Marks said the pediatric studies should be large enough to rule out any higher risk to young children. Pfizer’s Gruber said once the vaccine is authorized for younger children, they’ll be carefully monitored for rare risks just like everyone else.

A second U.S. vaccine maker, Moderna, also is studying its shots in elementary school-aged children. Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger tots as well, down to 6-month-olds. Results are expected later in the year.

___

AP journalist Emma Tobin contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • High-stakes Christmas looms as surging toy demand meets supply-chain snarls

    With demand for toys at an all-time high, U.S. suppliers and retailers are racing to outrun severe air, sea and land shipping snarls so Santa has a mountain of dolls, scooters and video game consoles to deliver at Christmas. The holidays account for a major chunk of the toy industry's nearly $33 billion annual sales, and LEGO blocks, MGA Entertainment's L.O.L. Surprise dolls, Mattel's Barbies and Sony's PlayStation game consoles were among top sellers last year. Hitches in logistics could result in empty-handed consumers and lost sales for retailers like Walmart and Target - where Reuters and analysts this year have seen some gaps in shelves among seasonal items, from school supplies and backpacks to Halloween decor and costumes.

  • Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava destroys some homes

    A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3 p.m. near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971.

  • They Shunned COVID-19 Vaccines but Embraced Antibody Treatment

    Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1

  • NFL Twitter is in agreement: The league's new taunting penalties are awful

    Players are getting penalized for spinning the ball and clapping.

  • The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.

    Jamie Azar left a rehab hospital in Tennessee this week with the help of a walker after spending the entire month of August in the ICU and on a ventilator. She had received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mid-July but tested positive for the coronavirus within 11 days and nearly died. Now Azar, who earns about $36,000 a year as the director of a preschool at a Baptist church in Georgia, is facing thousands of dollars in medical expenses that she can't afford.Subscribe to The Post Most

  • NKorea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

    North Korea has criticized a U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and threatened unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects its security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement between U.S., Britain and Australia an “extremely” dangerous move that would destroy the security balance in the Asia-Pacific. The official said the North was closely examining the deal and would proceed accordingly if it has “even a little adverse impact on the security of our country.”

  • A New COVID Testing Model Aims to Spare Students From Quarantine

    When the schools in Marietta, Georgia, opened their doors on Aug. 3, the highly contagious delta variant was sweeping across the South, and children were not being spared. By Aug. 20, 51 students in the city’s small school district had tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly 1,000 others had been flagged as close contacts and had to quarantine at home for 7-10 days. “That’s a lot of school, especially for children that are recovering from 18 months in a pandemic where they missed a lot of sc

  • Trump endorses 'big lie' proponents for state election posts

    Before winning Donald Trump's coveted endorsement in his race to become Arizona's top election official, Mark Finchem received several calls from people close to the former president making clear they approved of the work he was doing to challenge the results of the 2020 election. “They said I had been noticed,” said Finchem, a state representative who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and has been a key proponent of a widely panned partisan ballot review in Arizona. In subsequent conversations, he said, Trump praised his work and expressed hope he would continue.

  • Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

    Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities.

  • Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case

    KIGALI (Reuters) -A Rwandan court on Monday found Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, guilty of being part of a group responsible for terrorist attacks. Judges were still going through a number of other accusations against Rusesabagina and 20 other defendants during a lengthy reading of a verdict. Rusesabagina, 67, who was feted around the world after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in the film "Hotel Rwanda", is a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame.

  • Jason Alexander and other TV stars take part in 'support group' for Emmy losers

    While Alexander and other stars aired ‘grievances’ with the Television Academy, Dr. Phil showed up with some sage advice on how to finally win an Emmy.

  • In Orange County, the Recall's Defeat Echoes Years of GOP Erosion

    LADERA RANCH, Calif. — When Gail Grigaux first moved to Ladera Ranch in Orange County from the East Coast more than 15 years ago, she knew she had arrived in the conservative heart of Southern California. “If I met anybody new, I would assume they were Republican,” said Grigaux, 53, a teacher’s assistant. It often felt that way, even as recently as last year when supporters of former President Donald Trump drove golf carts with Trump flags and sold Trump paraphernalia on street corners of the ma

  • The Supreme Court has overturned precedent dozens of times in the past 60 years, including when it struck down legal segregation

    How much importance does the Supreme Court place on prior decisions? Kevin Dietsch/Getty ImagesIt is a central principle of law: Courts are supposed to follow earlier decisions – precedent – to resolve current disputes. But it’s inevitable that sometimes, the precedent has to go, and a court has to overrule another court, or even its own decision from an earlier case. In its upcoming term, the U.S. Supreme Court faces the question of whether to overrule itself on abortion rights. Recent laws in

  • Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul confirm their relationship with stunning Instagram post

    The divorced singer first stepped out with the sports agent during the NBA Finals.

  • California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves

    Flames on Sunday reached a grove of sequoia trees in California as firefighters battled to keep fire from driving further into another grove, where the base of the world’s largest tree has been wrapped in protective foil. Fire officials warned that hot, dry weather and stronger winds were contributing to “critical fire conditions” in the area of the KNP Complex, two lightning-sparked blazes that merged on the western side of Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada. The fire reached Long Meadow Grove, where the Trail of 100 Giant Sequoias is a national monument.

  • Chris Rock urges fans to get vaccinated as he reveals COVID-19 diagnosis: 'Trust me you don't want this'

    The 56-year-old comic shared the health update on Twitter.

  • Hours after 9/11, the US military turned to Delta Force, and Delta Force scrambled to get operators back in uniform

    In the days after September 11, senior enlisted leaders from Delta Force fanned out across the US to convince retired members of the Unit to return.

  • Gabby Petito's Family Shares Heart-Wrenching Messages After Her Body Is Believed to Be Found

    After authorities found human remains "consistent with the description" of missing woman Gabby Petito, her father and brother shared their emotional reactions on social media.

  • Florida police say they've 'exhausted all avenues' searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie

    Police said authorities will continue to search for the missing man after his fiancé, Gabby Petito, was believed to be found dead in Wyoming.

  • Raiders' $100M investments in Jon Gruden, Derek Carr appear to be paying off

    No, they aren’t and no one ever made the playoffs in the middle of September. But this is a little bit of what the Raiders paid for when they lured Gruden out of coaching retirement.