Pfizer says its COVID vaccine is 90.7% effective in kids 5-11

Reuters

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation. The CDC now recommends that everyone 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months earlier should receive any one of the authorized COVID-19 boosters. Those who got either of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna who are 65 or older are eligible for a booster.