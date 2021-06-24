Pfizer says COVID vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

A person walks past a Pfizer logo in New York City
Maayan Lubell
·2 min read

By Maayan Lubell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Pfizer-BioNTech ‮>‬PFE.N‮<‬ vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday.

First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant version of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

"The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90%, in preventing the coronavirus disease, COVID-19," Alon Rappaport, Pfizer's medical director in Israel, told local broadcaster Army Radio.

A spokesperson for Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked to provide further details.

Israel, with one of the world's most advanced vaccination campaigns largely based on the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, still lacks enough data to provide insight into vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, said Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel's Health Ministry.

"We are collecting the data now. We are only now seeing the first cases of the Delta variant in Israel - about 200 of those - so we will know more soon," she told reporters on Wednesday.

An analysis by Public Health England (PHE), where the Delta variant is more widespread, found that both the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines provide more than 90% protection against hospitalization from the Delta variant.

In Israel, more than half the 9.3 million population has received both Pfizer shots and a steep drop in cases has prompted most economic restrictions to be lifted.

But confirmed cases have risen in the past few days and health authorities have urged parents to vaccinate their 12-to 15-year-olds, who were made eligible this month.

Alroy-Preis said around 65% of Israel's population was protected against COVID-19, either by vaccination or by recovering from the disease, a figure she said was still far from providing "herd immunity."

(Writing by Maayan Lubell Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's new COVID-19 cases surge to highest since January

    Russia on Thursday reported 20,182 new COVID-19 cases, the most confirmed in a single day since Jan. 24, amid a wave of infections that authorities blame on the Delta variant and people's reluctance to get vaccinated. Both Moscow and St Petersburg recorded the most deaths in a single day since the pandemic began. As cases began rising rapidly this month, officials scrambled to coax and compel people to get inoculated amid tepid demand for the vaccine despite the widespread availability of COVID-19 shots.

  • AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta COVID-19 variants-study

    COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against Delta and Kappa variants of the COVID-19 causing virus, which were first identified in India, according to a scientific study, underpinning a continued push to deliver the shots. The study by Oxford University researchers, published in the journal Cell, investigated the ability of antibodies in the blood from people, who were vaccinated with the two-shot regimens, to neutralize the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, a statement said. "There is no evidence of widespread escape suggesting that the current generation of vaccines will provide protection against the B.1.617 lineage," the paper said, referring to the Delta and Kappa variants by a commonly used code.

  • 'Scary' Sydney virus cluster blamed on delta variant grows

    Sydney was going through one the “scariest” times of the pandemic as a cluster of the highly contagious delta variant infects more people, an Australian state leader said on Thursday. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she tested negative for the coronavirus after her Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall tested positive Thursday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard is self-isolating as a close contact of a suspected COVID-19 case in Parliament House.

  • Sweden vs Poland LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

    Follow all the latest updates from St Petersburg as a wide open Group E comes to its conclusion

  • Turkey welcomes back tourists, hopes to recoup losses

    At the Ananas Hotel on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, the rooms were cleaned, the pool filled and the sun loungers distanced, as staff prepared to welcome back Russian tourists after nearly 20 months of pandemic-induced closure. Hotels in Turkey’s popular Antalya region are ready to reopen after Moscow announced it was lifting flight restrictions to Turkey.

  • Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Wednesday's last round of Group E and F games

    Will France, Germany and Portugal all move on from Group F?

  • What to expect at Derek Chauvin's sentencing for the murder of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will learn his prison sentence Friday for the murder of George Floyd, a killing that sparked international protests over the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement.

  • Ashley Graham turns up the ‘heat’ in blue bra and underwear set

    The 33-year-old model can pull over any color.

  • The Workout and Diet I Used to Build Muscle and Get Ripped at 63

    "Small successes add up. One more rep can make a big difference."

  • Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate, A Key Indicator Of Infections, Steadily Rising In California

    For the first time since December 2020, California’s 7-day Covid test positivity rate is on the rise. The test positivity rate, which hit a pandemic-era low of 0.7% on June 5, has risen slowly but steadily over the past two-and-a-half weeks to 1.1% on Wednesday. It’s the first sustained rise in that key Covid-19 indicator […]

  • Colo. newborn requires 13 stitches on face after being cut during emergency C-section

    A couple in Denver, Colorado was traumatized when the birth of their newborn required an emergency cesarean section, resulting in a cut to the baby’s face that required 13 stitches. Damarqus Williams said the injury to his newborn daughter’s face is “upsetting” because “she’s not comfortable,” according to local Denver station KDVR. Kyanni Williams was supposed to be delivered via natural birth at Denver Health in mid-June.

  • Eating More (Baked) French Fries Could Be the Secret to Controlling Your Blood Pressure

    The natural potassium found in potatoes was dubbed more helpful than potassium found in supplements, Purdue University researchers discovered during a recent study. The only catch? The potatoes or fries should be baked or broiled.

  • Her Mother Died of COVID—but That Won’t Convince Her to Get Vaccinated

    Courtesy Molly HartThe daughter of an unvaccinated county employee in Florida who died after COVID-19 swept through the government office building where she worked says she and her family are steadfast in refusing their shots, even though their mother’s inoculated coworkers did not get sick at all.“No one in my family will be getting the vaccine,” Molly Hart told The Daily Beast.Hart’s mom, 58-year-old Mary Knight, passed away last week from complications related to COVID-19, Manatee County auth

  • Boy injured on Branson roller coaster might lose his legs, grandmother says

    It took the Branson fire department about 1 1/2 hours to rescue him, she said.

  • How To Do Kegel Exercises To Get Your Pelvic Floor In Tip-Top Shape

    Real talk: We don’t talk about the pelvic floor nearly as much as we should. This important set of muscles at the base of the pelvis supports the uterus, bladder, and bowel (large intestine). Pelvic floor strength is one of those things you don’t think about until something — in this case, usually peeing a []

  • Angelina Jolie Reveals Issues With Daughter's Post-Surgery Care Due to Her Race

    Angelina Jolie opens up about her daughter, Zahara’s, recent surgery in a an article for ‘Time’ magazine. The ‘Maleficent’ star shares Zahara with her ex, Brad Pitt, and in the article, Angie says their 16-year-old faced post-surgery struggles due to her race.

  • Common Meds Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

    Could the drug you take for insomnia, depression or bladder problems put you at greater risk for mental decline, or even dementia?

  • Dealing With Low Testosterone? You Might Give These Supplements a Try

    Low testosterone can cause a myriad of issues in men and women — here are a few ways to fix it.

  • Puberty blockers have ‘life-changing consequences’ for trans children, hears Court of Appeal

    Puberty blockers have “unknown” and “life-changing consequences” for trans children, and could impact their fertility, the Court of Appeal has heard. An NHS Trust, which runs the UK's only gender identity development service for children, began its appeal to challenge a landmark legal ruling over the use of puberty-blocking drugs for children on Wednesday. The legal challenge has been launched after the High Court ruled in December that children under 16 with gender dysphoria can only consent to

  • Considering a string face-lift? You may want to think twice

    Q. All of my friends have had string face-lifts. They’re convincing me I should do it. Would you recommend it?