Pfizer says only in talks with government bodies in Thailand

(Reuters) - Pfizer on Thursday said it was only in talks with the Thai government, after a Thai hospital group said it was signing a deal for 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are in ongoing discussions with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health only," Pfizer said in a statement after the chairman of hospital operator Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl said he was signing a deal for 20 million doses with BioNTech on Thursday.

