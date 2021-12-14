Pfizer says its oral COVID-19 pill could help prevent severe infection from the Omicron variant in high-risk people

Both fell ill to COVID-19 during the April outbreak. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Pfizer announced Tuesday that its oral pill helped protect those at high-risk of severe COVID-19 in a late stage trial.

The company said in a press release that the drug, called Paxlovid, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when given to high-risk people within three days of symptom onset in the study of 2,246 people.

If the drug was given within five days of symptoms starting it was 88% effective, Pfizer said.

The findings are "consistent" with a preliminary analysis from November that found Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adults when given within three days of symptom onset, Pfizer said.

The company said that the pill should work against the Omicron variant, citing data from lab studies.

None of the findings have been published and formally scrutinized by other experts.

Andrew Pekosz, vice chair of microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told STAT, that the protection from hospitalization was "fantastic" and pointed to Paxlovid being a "really important weapon in our arsenal to fight COVID-19".

Pfizer said that the latest data had been shared with the Food and Drug Administration as part of an ongoing review.

Albert Bourla, chief executive officer at Pfizer, said in a statement that "emerging variants of concern, like Omicron, have exacerbated the need for accessible treatment options for those who contract the virus." "We are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help quell the pandemic," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider