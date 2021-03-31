Pfizer says trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in adolescents

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was 100 percent effective in adolescents aged 12 to 15 in a phase 3 study, the companies have announced.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that the vaccine, which is currently in use in the United States for adults, demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in the trial. It also demonstrated "robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated."

This study consisted of 2,260 adolescents in the United States between 12 and 15, and there were 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in the placebo group, but no cases in the group that was vaccinated.

"The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

This was the latest piece of encouraging data surrounding the Pfizer vaccine after the CDC released a study showing both it and the Moderna vaccine were "highly effective" in real-world conditions, preventing about 90 percent of infections two weeks after both doses in adults.

Experts quickly hailed the trial results released Wednesday, with Yale University immunologist Akiko Iwasaki telling The New York Times, "Oh my god, I’m so happy to see this — this is amazing." Iwasaki added that the fact that the study showed the group "getting even better levels" of antibodies than young adults was "really incredible. Pfizer and BioNTech say they will submit this new data to the FDA with "the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year."

More stories from theweek.com
Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you
Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation
How will America's accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive affect the looming 4th wave of infections?

Recommended Stories

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Texans line up for COVID vaccine as state expands eligibility to all adults

    Texas joined five other states on Monday in rolling out COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone over the age of 16, "regardless of health conditions," per the New York Times.Why it matters: Texas is the biggest state to expand this eligibility for coronavirus inoculations. Some 22 million Texans can now get vaccinated against the virus, and health officials told the NYT people were lining up for a dose Monday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 7-day Covid positivity rate reported today is 4.96%Hospitalizations remained low & fatalities dropped to a 3 month lowAltogether Texas has 2 million vaccine shots to administer this week. Get one.Shots are highly recommended to prevent getting Covid but always voluntary— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 30, 2021 For the record: Louisiana, Oklahoma, Ohio, Kansas and North Dakota also expanded eligibility to everyone aged 16 and older on Monday.New York is due to begin its rollout for anyone over the age of 16 on April 6. Go deeper: Biden: 90% of Americans will have access to vaccine site within 5 milesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Got a COVID vaccine? Here's how to treat the side effects, including pain, swelling and more

    COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects – but there are ways to minimize symptoms. Here's how to treat pain, swelling, fever and more at home.

  • With older Americans largely vaccinated, more new COVID-19 cases among younger adults

    As more older Americans get vaccinated an increasing number of new COVID-19 cases are impacting younger adults, prompting warnings that Americans remain vigilant in an effort to prevent more people from becoming sick. The number of new COVID-19 cases increased more than 10% in 26 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico since last week, a possible signal that the country is on the cusp of a new surge. Dr. Nick Gilpin, chief medical officer for Beaumont Health system in Michigan, said the average age of their COVID-19 patients is 46 years old.

  • See Promising Young Woman Director Emerald Fennell's Eccentric Self-Styled Photoshoot for W Magazine

    Oscar-nominated writer/director Emerald Fennell explains the intrigue behind the quarantine-inspired photo project for W Magazine's Directors Issue

  • Nets reaction: Brooklyn barely escapes with a win in Kyrie’s return

    The Nets edged the Timberwolves in a close game on Monday.

  • Let's Make A Deal - New Weekdays

    Don't miss all new episodes of Let's Make A Deal, weekdays on CBS. Only CBS Daytime

  • Indian rupee posts first quarterly fall in four as dollar rallies

    The Indian rupee posted its first quarterly fall in four on the last day of the 2020/21 fiscal year as a broad rally in the dollar finally rubbed off on the local unit. "Just as INR's artificial relative uptick in mid-March was transient, we think the sharp relative depreciation is more a reflection of reversal of those transient factors than anything structural at play," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

  • Germany decides AstraZeneca COVID shot can be used for over-60s, document shows

    German federal and state health ministries agreed that from Wednesday AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and above, following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, a document on their agreement showed. Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, known as STIKO, the ministries also agreed the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine could be used for high-risk patients aged below 60 as well as for high-priority groups such as medical workers. People aged below 60 who have already received a first AstraZeneca shot have the option of either receiving their second shot as planned, if they are high priority, or to wait for STIKO to issue its recommendation, which it is expected to do by the end of April.

  • Browns depth chart: Resetting the team after early free agents signings

    Resetting the Cleveland Browns depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

  • Kate Middleton Paid Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana in a New Photo

    A timeless style cue.

  • Pfizer to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada, J&J doses due in April

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc has agreed to accelerate the delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation are due to arrive at the end of April, Canadian officials said on Tuesday. Canada has lagged the United States and Britain in getting its nearly 38 million citizens vaccinated, but the federal government says the vaccine ramp-up inoculations are underway. Pfizer/BioNTech SE will deliver 5 million more doses in June than previously expected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

  • Kids going back to school in a pandemic are met with another trauma: Active shooter drills

    Active shooter drills are associated with increases in depression and anxiety among students, teachers and parents.

  • 'Strictly' curse: Louise Redknapp confesses doing show was catalyst for her divorce

    The 46-year-old singer and mother-of-two said she regrets saying yes to the show.

  • This Vaccine Has Been Suspended in Canada for People Under 55

    The COVID-19 vaccines currently available worldwide all come with the potential for non-serious side effects such as a sore arm, fever, and chills that typically go away within 48 hours of receiving the shot. But health officials in some countries have recently become alarmed that one vaccine, in particular, may very rarely cause a serious reaction in some people that has led some governments to hold back on doling out doses. Now, Canada has become the latest country to do so after it suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in people under the age of 55. Read on to see why shots have been halted, and for more on how the older population can prepare for their doses, check out If You're Over 65, the CDC Says to Expect This After Your COVID Vaccine. Canada halted AstraZeneca doses in people under 55 due to concerns over blood clots. On March 29, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization announced that it had decided to temporarily stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to some people after rare cases of blood clots in patients who have received doses—medically known as vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT)—were reported in some European countries. Most of the patients who suffered the life-threatening reaction were women under the age of 55."Following population-based analyses of VIPIT assessing risk of COVID-19 disease by age, and considering that alternate products are available (i.e., mRNA vaccines), from what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age given that the potential risks associated with VIPIT, particularly at the lower estimated rates," committee officials said in a statement. Health officials made their decision based on new data from Europe that altered risk levels. Canadian officials said their decision came after new data from Europe showed the risk of the reaction to be 1 in 100,000, which is much higher than the 1 in 1,000,000 it was believed to be before, The Guardian reports. The data also shows the mortality rate of those affected has been as high as 40 percent.According to Joss Reimer, MD, a member of the Canadian province of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation taskforce, the rare clotting reaction usually develops four to 20 days after receiving the dose and exhibits similar symptoms to a stroke or heart attack. “While we still believe the benefits for all ages outweigh the risks I’m not comfortable with ‘probably.’ I want to see more data coming out of Europe so I know exactly what this risk-benefit analysis is,” she said. And for more on when you'll need booster shots, check out Moderna CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need A COVID Vaccine. Only 7 cases of blood blots out of several million patients have been reported. The AstraZeneca vaccine has seen a rockier rollout than most others due to supply issues and questions over its efficacy due to inconsistencies in clinical data supplied by the company. But the European Union's health agency cleared the vaccine on March 19, calling it "safe and effective" and unlikely to increase the risk of blood clots.Still, Canadian health officials defended their decision to hold off on using the vaccine. “It’s reasonable to pause for a period of time while this [risk] continues to be evaluated,” Supriya Sharma, MD, senior medical adviser at Health Canada, said. “I fully understand this can be confusing. Especially for this vaccine, which has had a lot of confusion surrounding it.” The rollout of vaccines in Canada shouldn't be significantly delayed by the decision. Canadian health officials also said that the suspension likely wouldn't delay vaccination efforts overall as AstraZeneca doses make up a smaller percentage of what's available for use in the country, CNN reports. However, Canada is still slated to receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States this week, as part of a deal struck by President Joe Biden to share portions of the national stockpile. As of yet, the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved for use in the U.S. And for more on how to prepare for your shots, check out Don't Do This the Night Before Your Vaccine Appointment, Experts Say.

  • All 50 states vow to open up vaccine eligibility by May 1 or earlier; Pfizer says shots safe for kids 12-15: Live COVID-19 updates

    All 50 states have announced when they plan to open up coronavirus vaccinations to all adults by May 1. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Daughter Be Given a Royal Title? We Investigate

    You've probably heard the good news by now: that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second...

  • Was it the right choice to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline?

    Environmentalists and Native American groups celebrated Biden's choice to cancel the controversial pipeline, but critics say the economy will suffer.

  • Our best sandwich recipes make both lunch and dinner a lot more fun

    The temperatures are climbing, the birds are singing, and more and more Americans are flashing their COVID-19 vaccination cards on Instagram. Yes, readers, it’s springtime, and life may soon return back to semi-normal. (Assuming continual vaccination, social distancing, and masking efforts to stave off the dreaded virus variants.)

  • Get furniture and more for up to 70% off at this huge Red Tag Overstock sale

    This huge Overstock sale is one that you won't want to miss with savings of up to 70% on patio furniture, exercise equipment and more—shop our top picks.