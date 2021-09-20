Pfizer says trials show its vaccine is safe and effective for kids 5 to 11 years old

Pfizer announced that its vaccine is safe for kids 5 to 11 years old. The company will now submit the trial results to regulatory agencies around the world. Mola Lenghi reports.

