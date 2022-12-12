Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in annual mRNA vaccine revenue by 2030

(Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday annual global revenue from its mRNA vaccine business could reach $10 billion to $15 billion by 2030.

The company provided potential revenue details from vaccines across its portfolio, including its already-approved COVID-19 vaccine as well as flu and shingles shots that are currently under development, in an investor presentation.

Pfizer said sales from its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, which it expects to launch in 2023, could peak in 2027 and reach more than $2 billion.

The company's revenue is expected to top $100 billion this year- more than double the pre-pandemic level - on the strength of sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and oral treatment Paxlovid.

But COVID-related sales are expected to drop sharply over the next few years, and Pfizer also faces the loss of patent protections for some big-selling medicines after 2025, such as cancer treatment Ibrance and arthritis drug Xeljanz.

