Pfizer to ship 13 million COVID vaccine doses per week to U.S. by mid-March, says executive

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc expects to deliver more than 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per week to the United States by the middle of March, more than doubling its shipments from early February, a top Pfizer executive said in prepared testimony ahead of a Tuesday congressional hearing.

Pfizer has shipped around 40 million doses to locations across the United States so far and is on track to deliver 120 million doses by the end of March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.

He added that Pfizer is also prepared to provide a total of 300 million shots to the United States by the end of July and has raised global production expectations for 2021 to at least 2 billion doses.

His comments were prepared ahead of a U.S. congressional hearing on vaccine availability to be held by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

