Pfizer to start U.S. trial of gene therapy as FDA lifts hold

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer logo in Manhattan, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it would open the first U.S. trial sites for its experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder, after the Food and Drug Administration lifted its hold on a late-stage study.

The FDA had put Pfizer's trial request on hold after the death of a patient in another early-stage study of the therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which was also paused.

Pfizer said the regulatory clearance came after data reviews and tweaks to the trial to include a seven-day hospitalization period to closely monitor patients receiving the gene therapy.

The late-stage study had been underway in 11 countries before it was halted. So far, Pfizer has received clearance from countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Taiwan to restart the late-stage study, the drugmaker said.

DMD is caused by changes in a gene, which result in the absence of protein called dystrophin involved in keeping muscle cells intact. It mostly affects boys.

Pfizer's therapy is designed to deliver a shortened version of the human dystrophin gene.

The drugmaker expects nearly all sites for the global late-stage study to open by the end of June.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's surging sales offset struggles in China, Russia

    Higher U.S. menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere helped McDonald’s offset troubled markets like China and Russia in the first quarter. McDonald's has said it expects to lose $50 million per month in sales from the Russian store closures alone. McDonald’s spent $27 million on salaries, leases and supplier payments in Russia and Ukraine during the quarter.

  • ‘Back Up the Truck’ on China, Fund Veteran Krige Says After Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Dawid Krige is putting on a brave face after his Greater China long-only fund lost 56% of its value since 2020.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon“Investors in China have been staring into the abyss

  • Turkey Rewrites All Inflation Forecasts But Won’t Budge on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponTurkey’s central bank conceded it will have to navigate a vastly different

  • Blinken to detail U.S. strategy for China

    STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he will soon lay out the Biden White House strategy for dealing with China’s emergence as a great power. After more than a year since Biden took office, the administration has taken flak from Republicans for lacking a formal approach to Washington’s main strategic competitor. Blinken spoke to a Tuesday hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "I will have an opportunity I think, very soon in the coming weeks to speak publicly and in some detail about the strategy.” Blinken faced grilling from Senator Mitt Romney on a military agreement signed between China and the Solomon Islands. “Our lead China expert at the White House, Kurt Campbell, along with the assistant secretary for the region, Dan Kryten Brink, led a delegation to the Solomon Islands.The delegation met with the prime minister [Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare]. He vowed publicly as well as privately, that there would be no Chinese military base, no long-term presence, no power projection capability. We will be watching that very, very closely in the weeks and months ahead." A source familiar with the plans, however, said that the China plans Blinken covers publicly won’t be very detailed. U.S. President Joe Biden will host ASEAN leaders at a summit in Washington on May the 12th and 13th and he is expected to visit Asia, including South Korea and Japan, later in the month.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's COVID-19 Drug Update, AXSM Down on Regulatory News

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from Gilead (GILD) and Axsome (AXSM) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen pulls Aduhelm in Europe, medtech startup joins unicorn club

    Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of health care happenings.

  • Boston police up patrols for notorious homeless open-air drug market after 5 stabbings in 3 days

    Boston police said they are increasing patrols in the notorious Mass and Cass neighborhood following reports of at least five stabbing incidents in the past three days.

  • Treatments are available for COVID. Here's what to do if you test positive

    Depending on your age and other health conditions, one of two antiviral pills — Paxlovid and Lagevrio — may be prescribed.

  • Moderna files emergency authorization for kids' COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna starts its filing for an emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 6 years.

  • New COVID vaccine is developed by University of Washington. What makes it different?

    If the vaccine is approved, the South Korean government will order 10 million doses, according to the university.

  • Does This News From Novavax Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is leading the coronavirus vaccine market today -- but this isn't a short-term story. Moderna already has its plan in the works. Moderna is working on a combined coronavirus and flu vaccine candidate too.

  • Popular Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Cancer Risks

    Pfizer voluntarily recalled five lots of its blood pressure medication Accupril due to high levels of nitrosamines, a potentially cancer-causing impurity.

  • People are getting sick from drug-resistant mold found in their flower beds and compost bins, scientists say

    In a recent study by Imperial College London, researchers said gardening products are increasing our risks of drug-resistant mold infections.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Europe won’t have an Omicron-adapted mRNA vaccine until at least autumn

    Europe says pandemic is entering a new phase where it must respond flexibly, but Brussels warns “we must not lower our guard.”

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • What is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug, and how effective is it?

    What to know about Paxlovid, its availability, side effects and more. The pill can decrease hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in high-risk adults by 89%.

  • COVID symptoms may return for some after taking Paxlovid antiviral pills

    Pfizer’s antiviral pills are highly effective at keeping people with COVID out of the hospital, but there are growing reports that, in rare cases, patients

  • White House Officials Say Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Will Be 'Widely Available' Soon

    The Biden Administration is preparing to introduce new plans to make Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill Paxlovid easily accessible

  • Does a daily aspirin help over 60s avoid heart disease and stroke? Expert recommendations just changed

    Daily aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke, also known as cardiovascular disease (CVD) is no longer recommended for those over 60 years old