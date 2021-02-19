Pfizer submits data showing COVID-19 vaccine's stability in refrigerators

FILE PHOTO: VACCINE

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Friday they have submitted new data to the U.S. health regulator showing the stability of their COVID-19 vaccine at temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.

Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, along with Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine, won the U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) and is being widely distributed as part of the country's mass vaccination efforts.

If approved, the less onerous storage requirements would provide a big logistical relief because the vaccine for now has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius for longer periods, a challenge particularly in lower-income countries that don't have the ultra-cold-storage infrastructure.

Pfizer/BioNTech's current label requires the vaccine to be stored in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures between -80ºC and -60ºC (-112ºF to -76ºF), calling for it to be shipped in specially designed containers.

The companies said the new data has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to support a proposed update to the current EUA label, which would allow for vaccine vials to be stored at -25°C to -15°C (-13°F to 5°F) for a total of two weeks as an alternative for storage in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's vaccines are here: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shipments finally steady after significant delays

    After significant delays in deliveries of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada advises that shipments are back on track.

  • The Vaccines Are More Effective Than You Think, Even With Those Variants Looming

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAndy Slavitt was shocked when he joined the Biden administration.“I was under the impression coming in—as many, many Americans were—that there were big stockpiles of vaccines waiting to go out the door that were produced over the course of the last year. It's been much, much less the case than I think we'd been led to believe,” the White House senior adviser for COVID response tells Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.It was one of a host of shortcomings the Biden team found, Slavitt says: “Not enough vaccines, not enough vaccinators, not enough places for people to get vaccines.”“So when we got here January 20th, one of the things we learned [was] only 46 percent of the vaccines delivered to states had actually made its way into people's arms. Now you'd never expect that to be 100 percent. But 46 percent? It was low,” Slavitt adds.There’s now a plan in place to purchase as many as 600 million doses, hopefully enough for every American. States are now using 75 percent of their doses, a big step up from a few weeks ago. And there may be another vaccine around the corner, from Johnson & Johnson. “I would love to tell you, we weren't going to be starting with a huge stockpile of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The truth is we're starting with a small number and we've got to build it as quickly as possible.”Meanwhile, the virus is evolving. More contagious, deadlier variants are spreading, fast. But even here, Slavitt sees some signs for hope. “All of the vaccines work very well against the English B117 variant. So that's good. The South African variant—and there's another one that looks like the South African, that's the Brazilian variant—that one it's interesting. There is a degradation of performance of the vaccines against the South African variant. However, that degradation is thankfully still above the scientific threshold for effectiveness,” Slavitt says. “It still generates antibodies. It doesn't generate as many. But it’s good.”The vaccines may even be a bit better than advertised, Slavitt says. “You know, we may have done a little bit of a disservice to ourselves when with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, we talked about the end point as including [severe] and mild [COVID-19 cases], because we really don't care as much about the mild. And so we get very fixated on the fact that they're 95-percent effective against both, right. And we probably should have stepped back and said, ‘You know what, let’s just measure it against more severe symptoms.’ In which case, the Johnson & Johnson does very close to comparable.” And all of the vaccines seem to stop severe cases—from all the variants.There are even some indications that “viral load”—the amount of virus a person carries—“is decreased for people who are vaccinated,” indicating “that these vaccines not only reduce disease and save lives, but these vaccines also will reduce the ability of people to affect one another, which if it holds up, will be terrific news.”But only if the vaccine gets into the arms of the people who need it the most, Slavitt cautions.“It's not just how many vaccines are being administered, but also how equitably they're being distributed. Because look, we all know there are half the population or more who would crawl over broken glass to get the vaccine, right. But the problem is they’re crawling over other people,” he adds. “You know, they're getting online and going into communities, maybe neighborhoods they've never visited or visited in a long time, but [where] we put vaccines that are really hard hit by the virus. People are coming in, refreshing their browser, and going in and getting these appointments. It's really important that we not just focus on how many people we vaccinated, but that we do it as equitably as possible. And that's a big, big push for us.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pfizer Says South African Variant Could Significantly Reduce Vaccine Protection: Reuters

    A laboratory study suggests that a COVID-19 mutant strain prevalent in South Africa may lower antibody protection from the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, reports Reuters. Though the lab study found the vaccine was still able to neutralize the virus. A two-thirds reduction in the level of neutralizing antibodies was observed, compared with vaccine effect on the most common version of the virus prevalent in U.S. trials. According to an earlier preliminary study, PFE/BNTX jab was found to protect against the strains. The companies said that they are still making investments and talking to regulators about developing an updated version of their mRNA vaccine or a booster shot if needed. With no established benchmark yet to determine the level of antibodies needed to protect against the virus, it is unclear whether that two-thirds reduction will render the vaccine ineffective against the variant. However, University of Texas Medical Branch professor and study co-author Pei-Yong Shi said he believes the Pfizer vaccine will likely be protective against the variant. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) also said its vaccine's actual efficacy against the South African variant is yet to be determined. The company has previously reported that the vaccine was found to be effective against emerging strains. Also, AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is working on a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine for immunity against the South African variant after a small early data suggested that its shot showed limited protection against the variant. Price Action: BNTX slipped 2.3% at $110.9, PFE is down 0.34% at $34.78 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaShortage Of Giant Sterile Liners Threatens Global Vaccines Rollout: FTEurope Calls On Pfizer/BioNtech For 200M More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Spanish PM censures rioting in split with coalition partner

    Recent violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper are “inadmissible,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Friday, in comments that accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner. In impromptu remarks at the start of a speech about the economy, Sánchez addressed the three consecutive nights of rioting this week that have ignited a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper’s supporters and the police. “Violence is an attack on democracy,” Sánchez said, “and the government will take a stand against any form of violence to ensure people’s safety.”

  • It's Possible to Get COVID-19 After the First Vaccine Dose - What to Do If It Happens to You

    Both COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the US, Pfizer and Moderna, require two separate doses given three and four weeks apart, respectively. That means that there's a waiting period where you have some immunity from the virus but haven't yet received the full protection of both doses.

  • They have chronic illnesses. Then, the power went out in Texas. 'It's been emotionally exhausting.'

    People with chronic conditions and people with disabilities will likely be disproportionately impacted by the power outages, advocates say.

  • Germany sees drop in virus cases flatten as variant surges

    The head of Germany’s disease control agency warned Friday that a decline in new coronavirus cases the country saw has leveled off while the share of cases involving more contagious variants is rising. Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler said Germany may be heading toward another “turning point” in the pandemic after weeks of falling infections. “The decline of recent weeks doesn't appear to be continuing,” Wieler told reporters in Berlin, noting that in one German state - Thuringia - weekly case numbers are on the rise again.

  • Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

    U.S. President Joe Biden will attend his first meeting with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter challenges posed by China. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions. Biden "will focus on the global response to the pandemic, including vaccine production, distribution of supplies" and efforts to fight emerging infections, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

  • No return: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Palace said.

  • Mars landing: Nasa's Perseverance rover in 'great shape'

    Perseverance will now spend at least two years looking for evidence of past life on the Red Planet.

  • U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s shameful assault on democracy | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to Haiti’s spiraling political crisis may be motivated by wariness of entangling the U.S. in a neighbor’s affairs, or adding another challenge to the Administration’s extremely full plate. But Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

  • Berlin and Paris in crisis talks to bring fighter jet project back on track

    Germany and France have launched a new effort to resolve an impasse over the development of a joint fighter jet, Europe's biggest defence project that has sparked tensions between Berlin and Paris, security and industry sources said on Wednesday. Costing more than 100 billion euros ($120.4 billion), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) brings together Germany, France and Spain to forge an array of weapons amid deepening European defence cooperation. Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra are involved in the scheme to start replacing France's Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

  • Massive Car Collection Features Pantera, Galaxie, And More

    Hidden just off a main road in North Carolina, this lot of cars, in varying conditions, is a lot to take in

  • Fact check: Trump surgeon general initially dismissed mask-wearing, but then endorsed

    A deleted tweet from the now-former U.S. surgeon general that dismissed mask-wearing is being taken out of context.

  • California hospital achieves COVID-19 herd immunity among staff

    More than 90% of the staff at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

  • Britain's MI6 spy master apologises for historic discrimination against LGBT+ people

    The chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service publicly apologised on Friday for historic discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) people in the spy agencies before 1991. Britain decriminalised homosexual acts between men in 1967, but its spy agencies refused to hire gay, lesbian and transgender officers until 1991 because they believed they would be susceptible to blackmail. "Until 1991, being openly LGBT+ in MI6 would cause you to lose your job or prevent you from being allowed to join in the first place," said Richard Moore, chief, or C, of the Secret Intelligence Agency (SIS).

  • Exclusive: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine supply to the EU 30% below plans - sources

    Pfizer has not yet delivered to the European Union about 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that were due in December, EU officials said, leaving it about one-third short of the supplies it had expected by now from the U.S. company. The delay is another blow to the EU, which has also been hit by delays in deliveries from Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and U.S. company Moderna, and had also faced earlier delays on the Pfizer vaccine. By the middle of last week, Pfizer had delivered to the EU 23 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German firm BioNTech, said an EU official who is directly involved in talks with the U.S. company.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz calls Mexico trip amid Texas winter crisis and power outages 'a mistake'

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called his trip to Mexico "a mistake" following a flurry of criticism as his state faced a major crisis and power outages.

  • Calif. Hospital’s COVID-19 Infection Rate Drops to Single Digits Among Staff as 90 Percent Receive Vaccine

    So far, 100 percent of emergency physicians at the UC Davis Medical Center have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CBS News

  • Fate of Honest Abe statues under review in Chicago, honestly

    A city commission is determining the fate of monuments to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and other historical figures in Chicago as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project” that began over the summer. No decision has been made on whether any of the 41 statues and other commemorative markers of presidents Lincoln, Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley, and more, will be taken down.