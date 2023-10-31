Pfizer swings to quarterly loss due to COVID products write-off

FILE PHOTO: Paxlovid is shown in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Pfizer on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss since 2019, as the U.S. drugmaker recorded $5.6 billion in charges related to its COVID products such as its antiviral treatment Paxlovid and vaccine Comirnaty.

Paxlovid sales slumped 97% in the quarter to $202 million, while vaccine revenue came in at $1.31 billion, down from $4.4 billion last year.

Sales of the COVID-19 pill and the vaccine it makes with German partner BioNTech SE had boosted Pfizer's revenue to record levels in the last two years.

Pfizer earlier this month slashed $9 billion off its 2023 sales forecast after agreeing to take back nearly 8 million Paxlovid courses from the U.S. government.

The company has also announced a $3.5 billion cost-cutting program as demand for its pandemic-related products plunged.

Pfizer posted a loss of 42 cents per share for the third quarter. It had reported a profit of $1.51 per share in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)