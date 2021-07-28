Pfizer vaccine booster shot? Company says it ‘strongly’ protects against delta variant

Bailey Aldridge
·4 min read

Drugmaker Pfizer said July 28 that data suggest a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine provides a strong boost in protection against the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

The company said in an earnings report that initial findings suggest antibody levels against the delta variant were five times higher among people ages 18 to 55 and 11 times higher among those ages 65 to 85 after the third dose of its vaccine compared to after the second dose.

It also said there’s a potential for an up to “100-fold increase in delta neutralization” after a third dose.

Pfizer said it will be publishing more “definitive data” on the third dose and that “all accumulated data will be shared as part of the ongoing discussions” with regulatory agencies in the coming weeks.

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies that developed one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., said July 8 they were developing an updated version of their vaccine to target the delta variant.

The companies said they planned to start clinical trials in August if given regulatory approval.

They said a third dose of their current vaccine “has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently known variants including delta,” but that they’re developing the updated version to remain “vigilant.”

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said shortly after that fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster COVID-19 shot “at this time.”

“We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed,” the agencies said. “We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said July 11 on CNN’s State of the Union that booster vaccines “theoretically” could help protect vulnerable people but that the recommendations from the CDC and FDA are based on data and information currently available on the need for boosters.

“There are studies being done now, ongoing as we speak, about looking at the feasibility about if and when we should be boosting people,” he said. “So this isn’t something we say ‘no we don’t need a boost right now, the story’s ended forever.’ No, there’s a lot of work going on to examine this in real time to see if we might need a boost.”

It’s unclear exactly how long the COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against the virus.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in May that its likely there will be a need for a third shot within eight to 12 months after initial vaccination but that data are still preliminary.

On July 28, he said on the podcast “In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt” that Pfizer’s vaccine works very well against the delta variant but that the “duration of this protection is challenged after six months.”

“So the vaccine is very well protecting — the second dose — until the first six months and then we start to see waning efficacy,” Bourla said.

Moderna has also said its likely its vaccine will require a booster shot, and CEO Stéphane Bancel previously said the company will make a third vaccine available to Americans by the fall, McClatchy News reported.

Fauci said April 11 that health officials will know more about the need for booster shots by this fall and that the need for another dose of the vaccine depends on “correlate immunity” against the coronavirus.

“When the slope starts coming down you can predict when you’re going to get below the safe level or you could start seeing breakthrough infections,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I believe by the time we get to the end of the summer and the beginning of the fall, we’ll have a pretty good idea of whether we definitely or not need to give people boosts and when we need to give it to them.”

Pfizer’s July 28 report comes during increased concerns about the delta variant, which has been spreading across the U.S and sparking COVID-19 outbreaks.

On July 27, the CDC updated its face mask guidance, saying fully vaccinated people should again wear mask in public indoor setting if they live in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that new data shows that the delta variant behaves differently than other strains of the coronavirus and that in “rare occasions” some vaccinated people infected with it may be able to spread the virus to others.

Face masks for all K-12 students, staff recommended for upcoming school year, CDC says

Are COVID symptoms different with the delta variant? Here’s what experts say

Do COVID vaccines work against the delta variant? What to know as it spreads in US

Most vaccinated Americans would get COVID booster as delta variant spreads, poll finds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Delta variant spreads, so do vaccine mandates

    Spurred by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, new cases of COVID-19 have risen in the U.S. by 170 percent over the last two weeks. Accompanying that rise, which is expected to continue to worsen heading into the fall, a slew of new vaccine mandates are being enacted across the country.

  • Researchers need to take extra precautions when testing vaccines in children. Here’s why

    For both ethical and biological reasons, a lot goes into testing new medications and vaccines in children.

  • CDC: Vaccinated people should get tested after exposure even if they show no symptoms

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its COVID-19 testing guidance for fully vaccinated people, recommending tests after exposure even if they don't show any symptoms.Flashback: The agency previously said that fully vaccinated people did not need tests after coming into contact with an infected person unless they experienced symptoms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The new testing guidelines came the same day that

  • 3 Big Hints That COVID Vaccine Booster Doses Are on the Way

    It wasn't long ago that the U.S. government appeared to be butting heads with top COVID-19 vaccine makers over the need for booster doses. On July 8, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a joint statement about booster doses. Neither the CDC nor the FDA has changed their official stances on booster doses.

  • CDC director says European-style health passes 'may very well be a path forward' in US

    European-style health passes for admission to public venues "may very well be a path forward" in the United States, said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.

  • I'm a Pandemic Dad Who's Been Covering COVID-19. I Don't Know How to Think About the Risk Anymore

    Now, with the Delta variant fueling a potential fourth wave while only half the country is vaccinated and many people are acting as if the pandemic is over, it’s harder than ever to gauge the risk to myself and, more importantly, my nearly two-year-old son. The result: this has become, as U.S. President Joe Biden recently put it, a “pandemic of the unvaccinated;” nearly all the latest deaths are among those who didn’t get their shots.

  • Masks, vaccines could stop COVID spike within 2 weeks, CDC director says

    A renewed vaccine push mixed with masking could flatten America’s recent spike in coronavirus cases within two weeks, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday morning. Dr. Rochelle Walensky sounded the hopeful note after her health agency reversed lenient face-covering guidelines on Tuesday, urging even vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors at schools ...

  • Will A Third Vaccine Shot Help With The Delta Variant?

    On Wednesday, newly released data by Pfizer suggests that a third dose of the vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Data from the company’s booster study says that people’s antibody levels can jump from five- to more than 11-fold after a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, compared to their second dose. People ages 18 to 55 who receive a booster shot might see antibody levels against the Delta variant jump five-fold, while those ages 65 to 85 might expect t

  • Pfizer says 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales to top $33.5 billion, sees need for boosters

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 29% to $33.5 billion, and said it believes people will need a third dose of the shot developed with German partner BioNTech to keep protection against the virus high. The company said it could apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a booster dose as early as August.

  • Rising Delta Cases Are Disrupting Return-to-Office Plans for Companies Around the Country

    The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is prolonging a return to the office for workers who have remained home during the pandemic

  • What is a breakthrough infection? 6 questions answered about catching COVID-19 after vaccination

    Vaccines don't ward off every single infection but they do massively lower the risk. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesIf you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, maybe you figured you no longer need to worry about contracting the coronavirus. But along with the rising number of new COVID-19 cases globally and growing concern about highly transmissible strains like the delta variant come reports of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19. Members of the

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine supply outside United States to slow down

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Moderna said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing partners outside the United States are facing delays due to laboratory testing operations that have occurred in the past few days, slowing the supply of the shot to these markets. The vaccine maker's comments come after South Korean health officials said earlier in the day that Moderna has delayed its late-July vaccine shipment schedule for the country to August due to supply problems. "We are currently not reserving safety stock to allow vaccines to be delivered faster, which means that we do not have stock in storage to smooth these types of shortfalls or delays," a Moderna spokesperson said.

  • 'New science is worrisome': CDC recommends wearing masks indoors, again. What that means for vaccinated Americans.

    The CDC may be hoping to ratchet up pressure on unvaccinated Americans and empower businesses and schools to implement mask mandates, experts say.

  • AOC's Amendment To Allow Federal Research Into Benefits Of Psychedelics Rejected By House Again

    The U.S. House of Representatives voted down an amendment Tuesday filed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that sought to remove constraints to researching the therapeutic potential of psychedelic mushrooms, MDMA, psilocybin and ibogaine. The amendment was rejected in a 140-285 vote, reported Marijuana Moment. The body also voted on several other cannabis-related proposals. This is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has tried to pass a measure that would open the path to psychedelics research; her f

  • Scientists Detect Powerful Energy Burst from Exploding Star

    Astronomers have detected a powerful gamma-ray burst coming from a collapsing star that went supernova 6.6 billion years ago. The post Scientists Detect Powerful Energy Burst from Exploding Star appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Coast Guard returns 27 people to Cuba after migration attempts off the Keys

    The U.S. Coast Guard said it returned 27 people to Cuba on Tuesday after stopping two groups off the Florida Keys in separate migration attempts late last week.

  • Childhood obesity fuels midlife health crisis, study finds

    More than a third of middle-aged adults have multiple health problems, in a crisis fuelled by obesity in childhood, research shows. Researchers at University College London (UCL) tracked almost 8,000 “Generation X” adults since they were born and found 34 per cent of people aged 46 to 48 have two or more long-term health conditions. The research found those who were overweight by the age of 10 were more likely to fare worse in middle age. Lower birthweight, and emotional problems in adolescence

  • U.S. warns Iran's new government it won't get a better nuclear deal

    With the new Iranian government about to take office, U.S. officials are stressing that Iran won't win more concessions by attempting to renegotiate the understandings reached in Vienna.State of play: The U.S. hoped an agreement on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal would be reached before hardliner Ebrahim Raisi took office. But after six rounds of talks, the negotiations were suspended by the Iranians until the new government can form its own negotiating team.Stay on top of the latest market t

  • Monkeypox outbreak in US: What to know

    The United States is experiencing a limited outbreak of the monkeypox virus.

  • Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

    Gov. Kay Ivey warned that anyone pushing vaccine conspiracy theories is "causing great harm to people"