Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in U.S. by end-Feb - report

FILE PHOTO: Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage
(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request on Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation.

The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Pfizer had earlier said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children under the age of 5 by April.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

