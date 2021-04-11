Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against South African and UK coronavirus variants, according to Israeli study

Alex Nicoll
·2 min read
pfizer vaccine
vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020. Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

  • An Israeli study found that the Pfizer vaccine may not provide full protection against the South African strain.

  • Fully vaccinated patients saw protection against a surging UK strain, but partially vaccinated patients did not.

  • Israel has the world's fastest vaccine roll-out, but has excluded Palestinians in Israeli-occupied territories.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Coronavirus variants first found in South Africa and the UK are able to partially "breakthrough" the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to an Israeli study that studied real-world infection data. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The study, released on Saturday, compared the incidences of both variants between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus. The study, conducted by Tel Aviv University and Israeli healthcare provider Clalit tracked almost 400 people, and counted both partially vaccinated (one dose) and fully vaccinated (two dose) patients.

The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to be eight times more prevalent among vaccinated patients while the UK strain, B.1.1.7, was more prevalent among partially vaccinated patients, though the fully-vaccinated showed increased protection against the UK strain.

The study suggests that the Pfizer vaccine provides less protection against the South African variant than the original coronavirus, but it is not able to actually conclude that because it is focused on those who have already tested positive for the virus, not total infection rates.

Roughly 80% of Israel's population is vaccinated, with almost 53% of the population having received both Pfizer doses. The study found that only 1% of total cases in the study were the South African variant, a promising sign for Israel, the most vaccinated country.

Israel's vaccine totals do not include Palestinians. Israel occupies the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza, and has rolled out the vaccine much more slowly in Palestinian territories, claiming that the Palestinian Authority is responsible for the distribution of vaccines.

Earlier this month, a Palestinian student studying at Tel Aviv University in Israel won the right to be vaccinated after being turned away from a school vaccination site and then suing. Israel has just recently begun to vaccinate Palestinians.

In data released on April 1, Pfizer and Biotech found that their shot was 91% effective at preventing COVID-19 and showed early signs of preventing the spread of the B.1.351 strain as well. Earlier lab trials had suggested that the vaccine provides some protection against the strain, but not full protection.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • South African variant may evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa may evade the protection provided by Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is very low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Coronavirus latest news: South Africa variant can 'break through' Pfizer's vaccine

    Half of people in England live in areas that are Covid free Why Europe's approach to AstraZeneca jab differs from ours Two-thirds of pubs lack outdoor space to open on Monday Private Covid tests to be subject to quality checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. The vaccine appeared to be less effective against the South African variant, researchers noted. Crucially, however, the study shows that the variant does not spread effectively, they say. It is believed that this reduced effectiveness may also only occur in a short window of time. Results from the study showed that there were no reported cases of B.1.351 in fully vaccinated individuals who had received their second dose more then 14-days prior. Follow the latest updates below

  • The Latest: Single-day high for cases in Ontario, Canada

    The latest figures released Sunday also show a sharp rise of new confirmed cases in Toronto, which jumped by nearly 400 to over 1,350. More than 3.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. HONOLULU — The governor of Hawaii issued another emergency proclamation in response to the coronavirus pandemic that extends the statewide eviction moratorium for another two months and details plans for vaccinated travelers.

  • When will we reach herd immunity? As COVID-19 variants multiply, the race has become ‘a little harder’

    BALTIMORE — Imagine a race where not only is your opponent finding ways to run faster, but hurdles pop up unpredictably and the finish line keeps moving. This is where COVID-19 vaccination efforts are, health experts say, seeking to quickly immunize more people against as a coronavirus that has mutated into faster-spreading variants. Despite the challenges that poses, many believe there is ...

  • Blinken: China's early 'failure' on Covid cooperation helped speed pandemic

    “One result,” the secretary of state told Meet the Press, is that the virus "got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise.”

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Dwayne Johnson Sends Heartfelt Video to Ashley Cain Amid His Baby Girl's Cancer Battle

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson offers The Challenge alum Ashley Gain words of sympathy and support as the reality star's daughter, diagnosed with cancer, fights for her life.

  • 12 Charming French-Country Home Accessories You Can Shop on Amazon

    Prices start at just $18

  • Finally, teachers can put down that can of disinfectant and get back to teaching

    Now that the CDC says most schools don't have to disinfect surfaces every day, can we ease up on using teachers as janitors?

  • Here's why COVID cases are surging in Toronto despite early lockdown

    Despite locking down in March 2020 and enacting strict social-distancing measures, Toronto is seeing hospitals and intensive care units near capacity as the city battles its worse COVID-19 wave yet. "Sick Kids, our main children's hospital, has had to open up ICU beds for adults," said Toronto physician Dr. Kayla Wolofsky. This third surge is likely due to new virus variants, pandemic fatigue, community spread as schools and stores reopen, as well as a comparatively slower vaccine rollout because of a lack of manufacturing capacity.

  • An Ohio GOP Senate candidate reportedly crashed an RNC donor retreat and was escorted out

    The retreat offered candidates coveted opportunities to mingle with donors and GOP leaders like former President Donald Trump.

  • Another 'explosive event' at St Vincent volcano has left the island struggling with power outages, limited water supplies, and blankets of ash

    La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent first exploded on Friday. These eruptions could go on for weeks, scientists have warned.

  • Paul Pierce: 'Truth gonna bounce back like never before'

    Paul Pierce told TMZ something big is coming "as early as next week."

  • You can get a free 7-piece Clinique gift with purchase right now at Macy's

    This Clinique gift with purchase can be yours right now when you spend just $31 on the brand's products—find out how to get the deal.

  • Princess Anne Said Life Would 'Be Completely Different' Without Late Father Prince Philip

    The late Prince Philip will never be forgotten by his family, especially daughter Princess Anne. In a prerecorded interview with ITV to be broadcast when her father's passed, the only daughter of Philip and the Queen opened up about her dad's legacy. When asked to sum up the impact he'd had on his loved ones, she shared, "From our family, it's fundamental – Without him, it would be completely different." Anne also recalled how her father was there by Prince William and Prince Harry's side during the funeral procession for their mother, Princess Diana.

  • South Korean Premier in Iran for Talks Over Frozen Oil Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s prime minister arrived in Tehran for talks over $7 billion of Iranian funds trapped in his country by U.S. sanctions, with a successful outcome likely to be seen as a confidence-building measure between the Islamic Republic and world powers.Chung Sye-Kyun’s two-day trip, the first by a South Korean premier in 44 years and the highest-ranking visit by a Korean official since 2016, comes two days after Iran said it had freed a South Korean-flagged tanker seized in January.Iranian officials linked the vessel’s capture to the funds, which have been inaccessible since then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.The U.S. and Iran, with the help of other signatories, are trying to find a way for the Biden administration to rejoin the accord and lift the penalties at talks in Vienna. Seoul is only expected to release some or all of the Iranian billions after a nod from Washington.Iran escalated its nuclear activity after the U.S. abandoned the 2015 deal, fueling regional tensions, and on Saturday started injecting uranium gas into new centrifuge machines at its Natanz facility. The plant was hit by a so far unexplained power outage on Sunday that raised suspicions of sabotage.Iranian officials have said they’ve been unable to access the country’s oil revenues from exports to South Korea as no bank has been willing to handle the transactions for fear of contravening the sanctions. They have accused Seoul of bending before U.S. pressure in defiance of official exemptions for humanitarian goods.Iran Frees South Korea Ship in Sign of Detente Amid Atomic TalksFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Controversial Kansas education plan fails as GOP lawmaker switches vote last minute

    The proposal would have tied $5.8 billion in school funding to expanding school choice and restricting online learning.

  • Trump wants you to start calling it the 'Trumpcine' instead of the COVID-19 vaccine, report says

    Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustrating that he isn't receiving credit for the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

  • Thousands march in Algeria demanding reform

    "We always went out for the same reasons, to free Algeria, for a better Algeria, to let young people work, for children and youth, for the coming generation, Algeria belongs to them.” Lynda, a protester, told Reuters.The protest movement, known as 'Hirak', brought tens of thousands of people to the streets each week for more than a year until the pandemic hit Algeria in early 2020, forcing them to stop.The 2019 protests prompted the military to oust veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika after two decades in power.Elected in December 2019, President Abelmadjid Tebboune has vowed to implement political and economic changes in a bid to put an end to the protest movement which demanded the departure of the whole ruling elite.Tebboune has set June 12 for early legislative elections, after announcing the dissolution of the lower house of parliament last month. The vote is part of political reforms promised by Tebboune.However, protesters have rejected the upcoming elections. Protester Chawaki told Reuters "nothing has changed, we have a president who belongs to the old regime... nothing has changed so people will keep protesting until we get a state of rights and a civil state, not a state governed by the army."

  • Tear-jerking video shows fertility clinic doctor share pregnancy news with couple who underwent IVF

    Coastal Fertility Medical Center, in Irvine, Calif., shared footage of Dr. Lawrence Werlin revealing good news to two hopeful parents. The post Tear-jerking video shows fertility clinic doctor share pregnancy news with couple who underwent IVF appeared first on In The Know.