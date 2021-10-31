Pfizer vaccine nears approval for children and teens

The Conversation

It's an age-old battle between parents and kids. Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Will I get sick if I go out in the cold without a jacket? – Ben P., age 4, South Orange, New Jersey The answer to this question is: “It depends.” Cold weather does not get you sick. Feeling chilly because you’re not bundled up does not get you sick. But being cold – l