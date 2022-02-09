Pfizer Vaccine Posts Highest One-Year Sales for Any Drug Ever

Andrew Kelly
Yuval Rosenberg
·1 min read

Pfizer on Tuesday reported $36.8 billion in 2021 revenue from the Covid-19 vaccine it makes in partnership with BioNTech. That makes the vaccine the best-selling pharmaceutical product in a single year, Axios’s Bob Herman reports — and it isn’t even close. Humira, the AbbVie drug used to treat arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn’s Disease, is next on the list with $20.7 billion in sales in 2021.

Pfizer told investors it expects $32 billion in revenue from its Covid shots in 2022, and another $22 billion from its antiviral treatment pill, Paxlovid. The company said its overall 2022 revenues should climb to record levels between $98 billion and $102 billion, up from $83.1 billion in 2021 and $41.9 billion in 2020. But Pfizer shares fell in Tuesday trading, as Wall Street was expecting higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 and an even stronger outlook for 2022.

