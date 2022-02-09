Pfizer Vaccine Posts Highest One-Year Sales for Any Drug Ever

Pfizer on Tuesday reported $36.8 billion in 2021 revenue from the Covid-19 vaccine it makes in partnership with BioNTech. That makes the vaccine the best-selling pharmaceutical product in a single year, Axios’s Bob Herman reports — and it isn’t even close. Humira, the AbbVie drug used to treat arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn’s Disease, is next on the list with $20.7 billion in sales in 2021.

Pfizer told investors it expects $32 billion in revenue from its Covid shots in 2022, and another $22 billion from its antiviral treatment pill, Paxlovid. The company said its overall 2022 revenues should climb to record levels between $98 billion and $102 billion, up from $83.1 billion in 2021 and $41.9 billion in 2020. But Pfizer shares fell in Tuesday trading, as Wall Street was expecting higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 and an even stronger outlook for 2022.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.