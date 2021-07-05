Pfizer vaccine protection against infection declines to 64% in Israel

Israel on Monday said the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was still very effective in preventing serious illness, while also reporting a decrease in preventing infections and symptomatic illness. The observation coincided with the ending of social distancing requirements and the spread of a new Delta variant.

The vaccine effectiveness of preventing infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6, the Health Ministry said, Reuters reported. The good news is the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus, including hospitalizations.

The Delta variant is estimated to spread 40-60% more readily than the Alpha variant that dominated the U.S. by April, which itself was some 50% more transmissible than the original strain.

The ministry did not disclose what the previous effectiveness level against infections was before the decline. In May, it published a report that said two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was more than 95% effective against infections, hospitalizations and severe illness, according to the news agency.

Around 60% of Israel's population has received at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine. The country subsequently saw a drop in coronavirus cases from more than 100,000 in January to single digits in June.

Since the ending of social distance and mask requirements, the country has seen cases increase, reaching 343 on Sunday.