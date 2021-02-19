Pfizer vaccine can be stored in regular freezers, company says

Kathryn Krawczyk

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine faced severe limitations for the first few months of its distribution because it had to be stored in an ultracold freezer — something everyday clinics and impromptu vaccine centers don't have.

But the two companies revised that guidance on Friday, saying the vaccines only need to be stored in a regular freezer, The Wall Street Journal reports. They're now looking to officially change the vaccine's storage guidance with the Food and Drug Administration. That will likely make it possibly for more distribution centers, as well as poorer countries that lack specialized freezers, to stock the vaccine, and make transporting the doses easier as well.

Researchers on Thursday also found Pfizer's vaccine grants 92.6 percent immunity against the virus after just one dose, suggesting the U.S. should try to get first shots to more people before moving on with the second dose. A peer-reviewed study from Israel out Friday meanwhile found it was 85 percent effective in preventing infection 15 to 28 days after it's administered.

More stories from theweek.com
5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodge
The Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell
NASA reveals 'stunning' image from Perseverance rover's landing on Mars

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection, Pfizer says

    Exclusive: Parents to test children for Covid twice a week US and Spain could be added to quarantine 'red list' Decide on 'acceptable' number of infections, scientists urge Government Analysis: New vaccine algorithm will make us all safer in the end Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday. The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralise the virus and there is not yet evidence from trials in people that the variant reduces vaccine protection, the companies said. For the study, scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch developed an engineered virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa, known as B.1.351. The spike, used by the virus to enter human cells, is the primary target of many Covid-19 vaccines. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Score 70 percent off gorgeous handbags from Coach Outlet’s special Reserve section

    From tote bags to wallets, save more than half off on stunning pieces from the Coach Outlet's secret sale section.

  • Tod’s Unveils Legacy Project

    The Tod's Legacy project was conceived to support and promote young designers.

  • Apple updates its syringe emoji as COVID-19 vaccines roll out

    Apple is updating its syringe emoji, replacing the blood with an appearance resembling a vaccination as more COVID-19 vaccines roll out nationwide.

  • Study in Israel shows Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first dose: The Lancet

    The research was conducted on more than 7,000 healthcare workers who were vaccinated at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Pfizer in an emailed statement said it was looking at real world data from Israel and other locations to understand the impact of its vaccine against COVID-19 arising from emerging variants. The Lancet publication comes a day after Canadian researchers suggested that the second Pfizer dose be delayed given the high level of protection from the first shot in order to increase the number of people getting vaccinated.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Are Important for Your Portfolio

    In a world in which stocks like GameStop can more than double overnight based on nothing more than Reddit message board threads, it can seem out of step to buy old-school stocks like oil companies or...

  • Pfizer seeks approval to ease handling of vaccine

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday their COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. They’re asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission to allow their vaccine to be stored in freezers at pharmacies instead of ultra-cold storage facilities. They’ve submitted data to support a proposed update to the current label for emergency use authorization of the vaccine so that storage rules could be changed. Their proposal would allow vaccine vials to be stored at -13 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit for two weeks. The current label requires the vaccine to be stored at -112 to -76 degrees Fahrenheit – temperatures that require an ultra-cold freezer. Such a change in the handling of the vaccine would make it significantly more accessible, especially in developing countries that lack the necessary infrastructure. The two companies said they will submit the new data to global regulators within the next few weeks. Separately, two Israeli studies have found that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine greatly reduces transmission of the virus. Also on Friday: Johnson & Johnson said it had submitted data to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing of its one-dose vaccine.

  • Former Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon arrested in Florida, charged with DUI

    Former Major League Baseball star and two-time World Series champion Johnny Damon was arrested Friday morningin Florida and is being held at the Orange County Corrections Department.

  • Biden directs ICE to focus arrests and removals on security threats

    While Biden's deportation pause is challenged in court, he directs ICE to focus on 'significant threats,' such as suspected terrorists and felons.

  • U.S. Existing-Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise to Three-Month High

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly rose to a three-month high in January as Americans sought to take advantage of ultra-low mortgage rates that have powered the boom in housing.Contract closings increased 0.6% from the prior month to an annualized 6.69 million, after a downwardly revised 6.65 million in December, according to National Association of Realtors data released Friday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.6 million rate in January.Low borrowing costs paired with a desire for single-family homes with more space during the pandemic has propelled demand, even as other parts of the economy lag. Sales of existing homes last year were the strongest since 2006. Still, prices are rising, inventory is limited and expectations of higher mortgage rates may weigh on buyer demand going forward.“We have to get more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said on a call with reporters. “Sales could be even higher,” if more homes were put on the market, he said.While low mortgage rates have helped make buying a home more affordable, prices are soaring. The median selling price increased 14.1% from a year earlier to $303,900 in January, a record for the month.Properties remained on the market for 21 days in January, compared with 43 days in the same month last year.There were a record-low 1.04 million homes for sale last month, down 25.7% from a year earlier. At the current pace, it would take 1.9 months to sell all the homes on the market, down from 3.1 months in January of last year. Realtors see anything below five months of supply as a sign of a tight market.Recent data also suggest the housing market will remain a bright spot for months to come. While home-construction declined in January for the first time in five months, permits to build single-family houses rose at the fastest pace since 2006. The number of one-family dwellings authorized but not yet started increased to the highest in more than 13 years.Digging DeeperSales of previously owned one-family homes rose 0.2%, while purchases of condominiums climbed 4.1% from a month earlierPurchases of all existing homes increased in the South and Midwest. They fell in the West and NortheastExisting-home sales account for about 90% of U.S. housing and are calculated when a contract closes. New-home sales, which make up the remainder, are based on contract signings and will be released Wednesday(Adds graphics)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • India's COVID-19 'human barricade' to keep cases under control, say experts

    With falling rates of COVID-19 infection in India and surveys suggesting nearly 300 million people may already have antibodies, some experts believe the worst of the disease has passed, despite a recent uptick in two hard-hit states. "There is a human barricade for the virus," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, who with a team of researchers, has been modeling the trajectory of the outbreak in India. "By the end of March, we should see a very slow, steady decline (in cases)," she added.

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

    Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization. A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body, even with Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull the United States out of the organisation, no longer in the White House. As director-general, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent U.S.-China conflict; respond to pressure to reform trade rules; and counter protectionism heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • China's Baidu beats revenue estimates on strong cloud, AI demand

    The results come as Baidu beefs up its autonomous and smart transport technology to tap into the fast-growing electric-vehicle market and diversify revenue sources. Last month, it said it would set up a smart electric vehicle (EV) company with Geely. "Our partnership is based on the belief that end-to-end integration of hardware and software will provide the best experience for autonomous driving," Baidu Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Robin Li said in a conference call.

  • 'Let's think big' - Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China, climate

    Germany wants Europe and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish industrial tariffs, a WTO reform to increase pressure on China and a joint carbon-emission trading system to protect the climate. Peter Beyer, transatlantic coordinator for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that Germany and the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden should "think big" and aim for an ambitious agenda based on shared values and focused on joint interests.

  • U.S., China face U.N. cooperation test over UK push for vaccine ceasefires

    Britain on Wednesday proposed that the U.N. Security Council call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that will be a key test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged a "swift adoption" by the 15-member council of a draft resolution calling for vaccination ceasefires, warning that 160 million people are at risk of missing out due to instability and conflict. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable lifesaving vaccinations to take place," Raab said.

  • Obituary: Rush Limbaugh, provocative US radio host

    The radio personality was one of the most famous and controversial conservative icons in the US.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

    Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month. Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

  • Marcos son loses election challenge in Philippine Supreme Court

    The son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has lost a bid to unseat the Southeast Asian country's vice president after the Supreme Court threw out his petition contesting the results of the May 2016 elections. The son, also called Ferdinand Marcos but popularly known as "Bongbong", alleged he was unfairly robbed of victory after losing the vice presidential election to lawyer Leni Robredo by about 260,000 votes, claims Robredo denied. Robredo welcomed the decision and told a news conference it "will allow us to focus on the more important work of serving our people."