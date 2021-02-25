Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine performs just as well in the real world as it did in trials, a landmark Israeli study of more than 1 million people suggests. It was 94% effective.

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·4 min read
rabbi israel coronavirus covid vaccine
Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau receives a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, December 20, 2020. Ariel Schalit/AP Photo

  • Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose coronavirus vaccine was 94% effective at protecting against COVID-19 in a real-world study.

  • In late-stage clinical trials before it was authorized, it was 95% effective.

  • The new Israeli study of the Pfizer vaccine involved more than 1 million people.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is just as effective at protecting against symptomatic COVID-19 in the real world as it was in clinical trials, an Israeli study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday suggests.

The study found that the vaccine was 94% effective at protecting against coronavirus with symptoms, seven days after the second dose, when two shots were given 21 days apart. This is comparable to the 95% effectiveness reported in late-stage clinical trials in November.

The Israeli study also showed that Pfizer's vaccine was 90% effective at preventing people from passing on the virus, after two doses.

The shot worked just as well across all age groups, with slightly lower efficacy for people with co-existing medical conditions, the researchers said. About one-quarter of the participants were over 60 years old.

"These results strengthen the expectation that newly approved vaccines can help to mitigate the profound global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the authors said.

This was the largest study so far examining how well the shot works outside of clinical trials and against the coronavirus variant first found in the UK, called B.1.1.7. Israel has immunized about 35% of its population already, according to Johns Hopkins University, the most of any country worldwide.

About 80% of Israelis with COVID-19 are infected with the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant: The authors said the results showed that the vaccine worked against it. The variant first detected in the UK is estimated to be 30-50% more infectious, and has spread across the world, including to the US, where it is expected to become the most common coronavirus in the country by March, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predictions in January.

"This is the kind of vaccine that gives us hope that herd immunity may be possible," Raina MacIntyre, professor of biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, told Bloomberg.

MacIntyre, who was not involved with the study, said that at the levels of efficacy seen in Israel, vaccinating about 60% to 70% of the population should be enough to prevent widespread infections, illness, and death and "have the best chance of resuming normal life and opening up society."

There is ongoing debate worldwide about whether to delay the second dose of Pfizer's vaccine beyond the three weeks that was studied in trials. In the UK, the second dose can be delayed up to 12 weeks.

The study authors reported that fourteen to twenty days after just one dose, Pfizer's shot was 72% effective at protecting against hospitalization, 74% effective at preventing COVID-19 deaths, and 57% effective at protecting against milder COVID-19 illness with symptoms.

The true figure for protecting against symptomatic COVID-19 after one dose was actually lower, at 29%. The authors said the 57% was an "estimate" that took into account high levels of coronavirus in Israel at the time, but it is not clear exactly how the numbers were crunched. The shot did not work so well at stopping people from passing on the virus after just one dose, with 29% effectiveness 14-20 days after the first dose.

The trial did not include anyone who had previously tested positive for coronavirus, health workers, or nursing home residents. There was some early evidence from the US that people who have been infected before with coronavirus produced a higher immune response after a single dose of vaccine than those who hadn't, so the efficacy number for a general population could be higher.

The study authors did not report on the safety of the vaccine.

The study was conducted between December 20 and February 1 by researchers from the Clalit Research Institute, one of the top four largest Israeli healthcare providers, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, and Harvard University in the US.

The researchers compared more than half a million people over 16 years old who had had Pfizer's shot, with the same number who were not immunized. The participants in each group were closely matched in terms of medical conditions, ethnicity, and age - a process that could get harder as the Israeli vaccination efforts continue and there are fewer people who have not had a shot.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 25

    Some coronavirus restrictions will be eased starting Friday evening.

  • ‘This is definitely one to watch’: New Covid variant spreading rapidly in NYC

    Coronavirus variant carries mutation that may reduce vaccine effectiveness

  • The Latest: Pfizer studying effects of 3rd vaccine dose

    Pfizer announced Thursday that it has begun studying a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, part of a strategy to guard against mutated versions of the coronavirus. Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect against variants that are emerging in different parts of the world. Pfizer said it will offer a third dose to 144 volunteers, drawing from people who participated in the vaccine’s early-stage U.S. testing last year.

  • A single shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 70%, the first real-world UK data suggests

    Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of infection by 85% after two shots in a study of more than 23,000 UK healthcare workers.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US to release report on Saudi journalist murder

    The report is widely expected to implicate Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Bahrain: crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

    Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran, Bahrain’s state-run news agency reported, as the U.S. administration tries to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear accord. Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also the country’s prime minister, stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the importance of the participation of regional countries in any negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file” to support “security and stability in the region,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

  • Iran says U.N. investigator lacks authority to comment on downing of Ukrainian plane

    Iran dismissed as "immature" a statement by a U.N. investigator that inconsistencies in its explanation of the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year raised questions over whether the act was intentional, Iranian media said on Thursday. All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, most of them Canadian, were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff en route from Tehran to Kiev on Jan. 8, 2020. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said on Tuesday she had found no concrete evidence the plane was targeted intentionally but that Iran had not proven it was accidental.

  • Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq

    Explosive-laden drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's royal palace in the kingdom's capital last month were launched from inside Iraq, a senior Iran-backed militia official in Baghdad and a U.S. official said. Speaking to The Associated Press this week, the militia official said three drones were launched from Iraqi-Saudi border areas by a relatively unknown Iran-backed faction in Iraq and crashed into the royal complex in Riyadh on Jan. 23, exacerbating regional tensions. Attacks on the Saudi capital have been sporadic amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday lifted a freeze on green cards issued by his predecessor during the pandemic that lawyers said was blocking most legal immigration to the United States. Former President Donald Trump last spring halted the issuance of green cards until the end of 2020 in the name of protecting the coronavirus-wracked job market — a reason that Trump gave to achieve many of the cuts to legal immigration that had eluded him before the pandemic. Trump had deemed immigrants a “risk to the U.S. labor market” and blocked their entry to the United States in issuing Proclamation 10014 and Proclamation 10052.

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Promising new data for Johnson and Johnson vaccine

    There is promising new data today on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. If approved, it would add a third option to the vaccine rollout in the United States.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series, which ended the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Thailand says nears vaccine passport, hopes to welcome tourists in third quarter

    Thai authorities are preparing a plan to ease restrictions for travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus, senior officials said on Wednesday, as the country looks to revive a tourism industry battered by travel curbs. Measures for vaccinated visitors would be introduced step-by-step and could include shortening the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from two weeks to three days for those vaccinated, or waiving it entirely, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor (TAT) Yuthasak Supasorn said. The tourism ministry has also requested 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for tourism workers in Chon Buri, Krabi, Phang Nga, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

  • Mitch McConnell: Nancy Pelosi's plan for investigating the Capitol attack is a 'bizarre partisan concept'

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s concerned Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to establish a commission to probe the assault on the U.S. Capitol would be overly “partisan.”

  • The Rioters Hate Voting. Here’s the Only Way to Stop Them From Returning.

    Samuel Corum/GettyThe Senate hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was the blame game to end all blame games: The failure was within the FBI. Or maybe the Army. Or maybe the Capitol Police.But the extremists’ deadly siege of Congress didn’t happen only because individual agencies failed to defend the building, and the riot was not just born of rage or blind allegiance to a defiant candidate. It was an attack on voting—the very heart of American democracy.Just as the pursuit of an impeachment conviction against Donald Trump required members of Congress to regard the former president as “singularly responsible” for inciting the mob, yesterday we asked which agency should be held singularly responsible for the security failures. Those are the wrong targets.First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6They are wrong not because the impeachment failed to produce a conviction—that result was preordained by Republican fealty— or because we should not suss out the security failures, but because the fixation on Jan. 6 in isolation has led Congress, the media, and much of the nation to lose sight of everything else that sparked the “Stop the Steal” uprising. And now, a fixation on which security oversight to blame threatens to take us further away from realizing that the problem has been decades in the making, while we are doing almost nothing to stop it from happening again.The roots of this crisis and where it will lead next are clear to me because I’ve had a front-row seat to this drama for four years. As ProPublica’s voting reporter, I took on an unusual beat for the 2016 election, tracking not the stakes of elections but the process of voting itself: seemingly mundane proceedings like poll worker trainings, county purchasing meetings about voting machines, obscure legislative hearings on voting laws. ProPublica’s idea was to pool 1,100 local reporters to document how the vote played out in the first election after the Supreme Court’s landmark revisions to the Voting Rights Act. Then, in October, the story began to change when Trump, then the Republican nominee, alleged widespread voter fraud.Even after his 2016 victory, Trump continued the charade — sowing the seeds of doubt that would allow him to claim victory in 2020, even if he lost. Today, we connect his motivation with whatever personal demons make Trump unable to admit defeat, but what’s just as important to understand is that Trump had picked up a playbook that was years in the making by his party’s local leaders.The first place I saw that playbook really clearly was in Texas, where I traveled in 2017 to explain how the implementation of the state’s new voter ID law had gone so disastrously the year before. The assumed goal of voter ID was a policy move to make it more difficult to vote as the state’s rapidly changing demographics threatened power long held by white Republicans. But what really made the party embrace voter ID was its power to ignite the base.I was especially struck by Doug Smith, the Republican chair of the Texas House elections committee when voter ID legislation passed. He described how claims of voter fraud first levied after the 2000 election by George W. Bush’s attorney general, John Aschroft, ricocheted in Texas, becoming such an obsession of Republicans that by 2009 Smith concluded no legislative activity could proceed until lawmakers tackled voter fraud fears.After studying Ashcroft’s investigation, which found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Smith tried to craft moderate legislation. He eventually gave up after Tea Party organizing handed Texas Republicans a supermajority in the House in 2011.A few years removed from elected office, Smith understood why his party had gone down such a dark hole. “If you persuade people that you are the party trying to make sure elections are controlled by American citizens, and that the Democrats are doing everything they can to make sure that illegal immigrants can vote by the busload,” he said, “that’s a good position to be in.”And it is.Fomenting anger based on election fraud claims proved effective in states like Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Indiana, where voting laws were debated with increased fury and threats were made toward election officials. And then came Trump. The claims he made in the 2016 campaign aligned him early on with this lineage. Over the course of the 2020 election, Trump took fraud fiction to a new level. I increasingly found myself fielding phone calls from terrified election officials across the country. One Republican election official called me after midnight, a week before November 3, just to talk. She wanted to know what the country would be like after this election. I couldn’t find any words of hope to offer her.I’ve been reminded again and again over the past four years of the major structural forces that made possible what we saw in January. One is the bigger shifts in voting laws that both opened the door to more restrictive voting laws and centralized voter-roll data, which conspiracy theorists and fraud commissions alike misinterpret to spin scary stories of illegal voting that appeal to the base foundations of the country’s ugliest, most racist roots. The other is changes in my own profession, the media itself.The local news outlets my ProPublica colleagues and I worked with during the 2016 election were already husks of their former selves, poorly equipped to debunk the claims of vote fraud by local elected officials like Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. By 2020, many of those journalists had lost their jobs altogether.It is no longer acceptable to pretend that we can cover claims about our election system without resourcing local reporters to examine and explain those claims thoughtfully and with nuance to local readers who understandably do not trust national sources. It is no longer acceptable to ignore the tedious and important work of our local election administrators, who are on the front lines of democracy.As we move forward from the lowest point in modern American democracy, we need to reclaim a common understanding of truth. To do that, we need the journalism that helps voters understand the pivotal events just around the corner, whether bloody or not — from redistricting to legislative election reforms to whether to maintain vote by mail and early voting. That’s why I left ProPublica to join Votebeat, a new pop-up newsroom designed not only to support local reporters in covering voting and elections, as Electionland did, but to create full-time jobs to ensure somebody is doing that reporting.The local and state level, after all, is not just where voter fraud claims began. It was also the early warning system for the Jan. 6 insurrection, with many reports of harassments of poll workers and death threats against election officials. And it is the stage where state Republicans first made national news for revealing their president’s illegal scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Notably, it wasn’t Mitt Romney or a Cabinet member or a White House staffer who recorded and released a call in which Trump abused his power, seeking to falsify an election result. It was a Republican voting official in the state of Georgia.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never intended to leave the royal family

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will continue to support their royal patronages despite not being allowed to do so as royals.

  • China's Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover

    China says its Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered a temporary parking orbit around Mars in anticipation of landing a rover on the red planet in the coming months. The China National Space Administration said the spacecraft executed a maneuver to adjust its orbit early Wednesday morning Beijing time and will remain in the new orbit for about the next three months before attempting to land. During that time, it will be mapping the surface of Mars and using its cameras and other sensors to collect further data, particularly about its prospective landing site.

  • Marvel's Wanda has a future, but 'WandaVision' fate unclear

    When “WandaVision” wraps its initial run next month on the Disney+ streaming service, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will make her next appearance in the big-screen “Doctor Strange” sequel. It’s storytelling that determines how and when characters from the Marvel Comics universe hopscotch between TV and movies, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Wednesday. “All of the crossover between series, between films, will always vary based on the story,” Feige said.

  • Biden nominee Neera Tanden’s tweet about Joe Manchin’s daughter may come back to haunt her

    The Democratic operative criticised the Senator’s daughter for receiving a pay increase as a CEO