Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of Pfizer logo in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manas Mishra
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Albert Bourla
    Greek-American pharmaceutical executive

By Manas Mishra

(Reuters) - Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals.

Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

The 173-year-old U.S. drugmaker expects 2021 sales of $36 billion and another $29 billion in 2022 just for its COVID-19 vaccine developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.

Pfizer has said it books profit in the high 20s percent of vaccine revenue.

Expectations are also high for Paxlovid, which is being used in the United States and has been authorized in Canada, UK and Europe.

Analysts on average have forecast sales of nearly $23 billion this year. The U.S. purchase contract alone - for just one sixth of Pfizer's expected 2022 production of 120 million Paxlovid courses - topped $10 billion.

Profits from the drug are expected to be high.

"What are they actually going to do with all this cash?" said Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan, adding that Pfizer may need to bring in new experimental drugs to replace sales from those losing patent protection in the next few years.

"Is future growth coming from the vaccine and Paxlovid, or are they buying things to boost their pipeline? I think we want to see them do more things like that to build their pipeline," Divan said.

Pfizer's profit surge comes at an opportune time for deals. The Nasdaq biotechnology index is down more than 21% in the past 12 months.

"There was very little M&A in biotech last year and that’s one of the things that held the sector back. Biotech investors expect and are hoping that it picks up this year, and we think Pfizer is going to be a major driver of M&A," said healthcare investor Brad Loncar.

In 2021, Pfizer bought Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc for $6.7 billion in cash and cancer drug developer Trillium Therapeutics for $2.3 billion.

Pfizer also could take other steps to reward shareholders.

"They’ve had such a flood of money come in that there might be a component of buybacks or dividend to Pfizer's capital deployment, but the main event will be M&A," Loncar said.

Pfizer's dividend yield of roughly 3% compares favorably to the nearly 2% dividend yield for the Dow Jones industrial average index.

Pfizer's shares have risen over 50% in the past 12 months, outperforming the 17% gain for the S&P 500 index in the same time period. Prior to the pandemic, Pfizer's shares traded in a range below $44 for several years.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California politicians talk tough on crime, but 'three-strikes' law quietly threatened

    The first-in-the-nation law demands life in prison without possibility of parole for convicted murderers.

  • School Shooting Tracker: Counting school shootings since 2013

    NBC News is tracking school shootings. Here’s what we found.

  • Woman jailed; accused of murdering her husband in Oak Ridge in 2014

    A Harriman woman has been indicted by an Anderson County grand jury and charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of her husband.

  • Home Front by Budge Huskey: Luxury market growth could continue in 2022

    While markets across the U.S. saw record activity, the CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty says Florida was “the hottest market in the country.”

  • Americans Face Record Metals Prices as Shipping Costs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging prices of the raw materials needed for your refrigerators, automobiles, window frames and plumbing show no signs of abating as America’s supply-chain crisis spills into another year.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Pare Losses as Selloff i

  • Traders Brace for Shock-and-Awe Hikes From Major Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic week of central-bank meetings and economic data has changed the game for global rate-hike bets.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Pare Losses as Selloff in Tech Eases: Markets WrapNot only are money-market traders boosting wagers on the n

  • CVS, Walgreens remove limits on at-home COVID-19 tests

    Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed all limits on at-home COVID-19 tests, The New York Times reported. In December, both companies placed a cap on the number of tests customers could buy in stores and online to keep up with the spread of the omicron variant. Representatives of both companies told the Times that they have now been able to increase their inventory of the over-the-counter virus testing kits.The decision comes as COVID-19...

  • This New Implant Reversed Paralysis Within a Single Day

    Beatrice StouvenelFor years now, researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne have been working on a groundbreaking approach to reverse paralysis in people with spinal cord injuries, by reactivating dormant neurons with electrical stimulation.The treatment has now taken a massive leap forward, thanks to new findings published in Nature Medicine in which vertebrae implants restored the ability to walk and move around in three paralyzed patients—all in just a matte

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Bitcoin will hit $200,000 in the second half of 2022, predicts FSInsight

    And Ether prices could quadruple as well.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • 2022 Changes to 401(k) Limits and Backdoor Roth IRAs

    The IRS reviews the limits on contributions to retirement plans like 401(k) plans every year. Occasionally, typically in response to rising inflation, it raises these limits. Such is the case in tax...

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).