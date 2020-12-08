Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate detailed in extensive FDA report, backing up previous findings on safety and effectiveness

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tuesday morning released a 53-page report summarizing data from Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 candidate vaccine trial. The data supports earlier findings that the vaccine is safe and will prevent 95% of people from becoming sick with COVID-19.

The companies are asking the FDA for authorization to use the vaccine in people ages 16 and up. They have also begun testing the vaccine in ages 12-15, but have not yet accumulated enough data to request authorization in that age group.

The report provides more detail on how certain groups of people fared with the vaccine, including people over 65, those with pre-existing medical conditions, like diabetes, and those who are Black and/or Hispanic – all of whom appeared to be as well protected as the general population.

Roughly one-third of participants met the definition of obesity, lower than the general population of the United States, but still high. The average age of participants was 51. They appeared to be as well or better protected than everyone else, countering the concern that the vaccine might not work as well in people with conditions

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, said he received a briefing on the material in recent days, though he would not say who presented the briefing or who else received it.

"The group I was with who heard the data arrived interested and left the presentation enthusiastic," Schaffner said. "The extraordinary thing is that there were no major areas of concern."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

