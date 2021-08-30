What Pfizer's scientists consider the 'biggest surprise' about their COVID-19 vaccine

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Pfizer vaccine.
Pfizer vaccine. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The aspect of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine that really stunned the company's scientist was the fact that vaccinated participants in the Phase 3 efficacy trial had protections against the pathogen by day 12, a time at which there was barely any antibody response, Stat News reports. "That was the biggest surprise," Vidia Roopchand, Pfizer's principal scientist for viral vaccines, said.

Roopchand is still trying to figure exactly why that is — not that it's a bad thing — by poring through the data. One possibility is that other aspects of the immune system such as T-cells that Roopchand says have largely been neglected in immunology research may have played a significant role. It's possible, he suggested, that's more important to measure cellular immunity than look for a robust antibody response. "The 12-day protection data is telling us there's more to it," Roopchand told Stat. "This is a great time to learn."

He also indicated that the discovery could affect future vaccine development, regardless of the virus. Before, vaccine candidates would likely get tossed to the side if they didn't produce a strong antibody response in animal testing, but a deeper look at the rest of the immune system could change that approach. Read more at Stat News.

You may also like

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

Naked baby chasing money on Nirvana's iconic 'Nevermind' album cover is suing band, claiming child pornography

Judge orders pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood to take legal education classes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NZ reports first death linked to Pfizer vaccine

    New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report follows a review by an independent panel monitoring the safety of the vaccines. The panel attributed the death to myocarditis, a rare, but known, side-effect of the Pfizer vaccine, the ministry added. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ's ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms. The health ministry said other medical issues at the same time could have influenced the outcome after vaccination, but the vaccine's benefit outstripped risks from side effects. Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield: "The risk of myocarditis after the vaccine is a lot lower than risk of myocarditis after being infected with COVID-19. So that's another point I would make."Pfizer said it recognized there could be rare reports of myocarditis after vaccinations, but such side-effects were extremely rare. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months of being virus free. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the country's largest city Auckland in lockdown for another two weeks on Monday.

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Biggest Win Yet?

    The pharmaceutical giant scored its first major win last December, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). With that, Pfizer became the first to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market. This month, Pfizer announced more good news.

  • Stop using these N95 masks, FDA says. There are ‘serious concerns’ with their quality

    The warning was directed to health care professionals, but it doesn’t hurt to check if your mask made the cut.

  • Fact check: Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is FDA-approved; cigarettes are not

    Social media users inaccurately claim cigarettes are FDA approved. The FDA doesn't approve tobacco products.

  • The World Is Still Short of Everything. Get Used to It.

    Like most people in the developed world, Kirsten Gjesdal had long taken for granted her ability to order whatever she needs and then watch the goods arrive, without any thought about the factories, container ships and trucks involved in delivery. Not anymore. At her kitchen supply store in Brookings, South Dakota, Gjesdal has given up stocking place mats, having wearied of telling customers that she can only guess when more will come. She recently received a pot lid she had purchased eight month

  • Fauci says US still planning for COVID-19 booster after 8 months. Biden said shots could be administered after 5.

    Fauci said he was "certain" mRNA vaccines would need a third dose and said officials first recommended two because they were "fighting against time."

  • Iskra Lawrence shuts down her 'insecurities' as she poses in a sexy swimsuit: 'I can wear whatever the F I want'

    The body-positive model shared how her "inner voice" can make her second-guess how she looks.

  • New Zealand woman dies after receiving Pfizer vaccine

    Officials say she also had other medical issues which could have contributed to her death.