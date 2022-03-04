Pfizer's South Africa vaccine partnership won't impact global vaccination goals

Pfizer's (PFE) commitment to producing vaccine doses for Africa in 2022 won't come to fruition until the second half of the year, returning to the original timeline outlined in the announcement last year.

CEO Albert Bourla told Yahoo Finance the technical transfer has already occurred.

The site, the Biovac Institute of South Africa, entered into a collaboration to produce the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine exclusively for the African Union in July 2021.

At the time, the plant was expected to be incorporated into the vaccine supply chain by the end of 2021, and begin manufacturing finished doses, with drug substance obtained from Europe, in 2022.

In December, a Pfizer executive said the process will begin "early next year," indicating an expedited timeline.

But a Pfizer spokesperson recently confirmed the timeline remains the later half of 2022.

In the meantime, Pfizer's doses have been purchased by the U.S. government and donated to lower income countries, including those in Africa. But the cold chain demand of mRNA vaccines, along with other hurdles on the ground, have resulted in some countries declining additional doses.

"Clearly the situation is less intense right now because, unlike what there used to be, there were not that many quantities available in the beginning of the year last year. Now there are. And we are in the situation that the infrastructure is the bottleneck now. They can't administer those doses in Africa and in other places, and actually, we have more (doses) available than they can absorb right now," Bourla said.

Wealthier countries have been able to achieve higher rates of vaccinations, but African and other lower-income countries have only achieved 10% vaccination. The struggle continues as the World Health Organization has set a 70% global vaccination rate in order to help improve the public health crisis.

"The issues that they have and they're facing are issues of infrastructure, vaccination centers, health care practitioners to do the vaccinations, cold chain sometimes, roads to transfer to transport for vaccines," Bourla said.

The struggle to vaccinate some parts of the world are a result of several factors that occurred over the past year, including supply chain hurdles and nationalism. The stark divide between wealthier and poorer nations has spurred criticism of the former, as well as the pharmaceutical companies supplying the majority of the world's vaccines.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine and co-creator of a free COVID-19 vaccine that is being produced in India, recently told Yahoo Finance it's possible the world could have been in a different place if more equitable vaccination strategies had been followed.

"We have to break out of this one-dimensional [idea] that only the multi-nationals can do this because, one, it's not true, and two, it produced truly gross vaccine disparities and inequalities over the last two years," Hotez said.

While non-mRNA vaccine options have become available in some parts of the world, the production levels have not reached the necessary scale to meet the WHO's 70% vaccination goal.

It's why the WHO announced a new attempt to finance vaccines and other needs for lower income countries Wednesday, with a fairer distribution of funding support among countries.

"Supporting the rollout of tools to fight COVID-19 globally will help to curb virus transmission, break the cycle of variants, relieve overburdened health workers and systems, and save lives. With every month of delay, the global economy stands to lose almost four times the investment the ACT-Accelerator needs," the WHO said in a statement.

With the current timeline for Pfizer's Biovac Institute, the company is unlikely to contribute to the 70% vaccination goal for mid-2022. The plant is only set to begin production in the second half of 2022, with no estimates provided on when first doses will ship.

