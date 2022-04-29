Pfizer's vaccines head Kathrin Jansen to retire this year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kathrin Jansen
    Microbiologist and researcher

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's vaccines head Kathrin Jansen, who led the development of the U.S. drugmaker's COVID-19 shot, has decided to retire later this year.

"Over the last two years, Kathrin's legendary resolve, stellar scientific intuition, and vaccine development expertise ushered in the first glimmer of hope for humanity in the middle of the pandemic," Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in a LinkedIn post announcing the retirement.

Pfizer developed the two-dose shot in collaboration with Germany's BioNTech. The vaccine became available in the United States under an emergency use authorization in late 2020 and is now the Western world's most widely used COVID-19 shot.

Jansen, who became the senior vice president of vaccine research and development in 2015, had been the chief scientific officer of the drugmaker's vaccine research and early development research unit.

She previously led vaccine research at vaccines and health care products maker Wyeth, which was acquired by Pfizer over a decade ago.

When contacted, Pfizer pointed to the LinkedIn post by Dolsten without providing additional comment.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps

    A New York judge ordered Friday that the state's congressional and state Senate primaries be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace district maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week. State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back from their original date of June 28. In the meantime, state and local election officials will prepare to once again hold separate primaries in June and August.

  • Kewanee police: 66-year-old resident killed by own dog

    The victim contacted family members and advised them of the situation by telephone

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year notches largest monthly gain since '09

    Yields of Treasuries rose slightly on Friday following data that showed monthly inflation surged by the largest amount since 2005 in March, capping the largest gain in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields since December 2009. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.4 basis points to 2.877%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 0.5 basis points to 2.934%.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • The FDA has a meeting scheduled to review Novavax’s Covid vaccine. Here’s what that means.

    Novavax could know more about the fate of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in a little more than a month. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it plans to hold a Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting June 7 to discuss the Gaithersburg biotech’s emergency use authorization request for the candidate. Then the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would issue policy recommendations on how the vaccine should be used, the company confirmed to the Washington Business Journal.

  • Pfizer to start U.S. trial of gene therapy as FDA lifts hold

    The FDA had put Pfizer's trial request on hold after the death of a patient in another early-stage study of the therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which was also paused. Pfizer said the regulatory clearance came after data reviews and tweaks to the trial to include a seven-day hospitalization period to closely monitor patients receiving the gene therapy.

  • Big Pharma Is Hijacking the Information Doctors Need Most

    Back in 1982, when I first began my career as a family practitioner in a small town of Boston, I was confident that the care I’d provide would be as effective as the care patients receive anywhere in the world. At the time, the death rate for Americans was lower than that of comparable countries, resulting in 128,000 fewer deaths annually. Although healthcare was expensive—costing 2.3% more of our GDP than the average of 11 other wealthy countries—the rapid growth of HMOs and managed care plans promised to make our healthcare even more effective and efficient.

  • The FDA Just Sent Ocugen a Warning. Should Investors Care?

    For biotech companies, it's never a good sign to have testy interactions with federal regulators. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) knows this all too well. The company's coronavirus vaccine candidate in development was placed on a clinical hold by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 12.

  • Most Americans Have Had COVID-19. That Doesn't Mean They Won't Get It Again

    Almost 60% of people in the U.S. have antibodies in their blood that suggest they’ve been infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But all of that research was done before the emergence of the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than previous strains.

  • FDA approves Bristol Myers' oral heart disease drug

    Mavacamten, which Bristol Myers acquired in its $13 billion buyout of MyoKardia in 2020, will be used in the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is an inherited condition characterized by thickening of heart muscles, which is a common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young people.

  • Lilly’s experimental weight-loss drug may be a ‘multibillion-dollar opportunity’

    Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.’s (LLY) promising new weight-loss drug is taking aim at a sector that’s littered with once-promising therapies that have failed to deliver on their promise to help people lose weight. The company made two announcements on Thursday; it shared its first-quarter earnings as well as top-line Phase 3 clinical trial results for the experimental weight-loss drug, tirzepatide. Lilly said that the participants lost, on average, between 16.0% and 22.5% of their body weight after 72 weeks.

  • Eli Lilly obesity drug data shines, shares rise

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said its potential blockbuster obesity drug achieved a goal of helping patients lose more than 20% of their weight in a late-stage clinical trial, and its shares rose about 3%. The U.S. drugmaker also reported first-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates. The drug, tirzepatide, which is also being studied as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, demonstrated up to 22.5% weight loss in adults with obesity.

  • Elon Musk won’t have a board to watch him when he takes Twitter private—does that matter?

    It appears Twitter’s board of directors finally warmed to Elon Musk’s hostile bid and agreed to a sale—but not before it took a severe beating from the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, and other prominent users on their own social network. Musk, who on April 25 sealed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, criticized board members for owning almost no shares of the company they oversee.

  • Lilly says its experimental weight-loss treatment led to 20% weight loss in clinical-trial participants

    Eli Lilly & Co. Inc. said Thursday that its experimental weight-loss drug, tirzepatide, demonstrated "superior weight loss" compared to placebo in a Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 2,539 participants. Lilly said the study's participants lost between 16.0% and 22.5% of their body weight, on average. Participants were either obese or overweight with at least one comorbidity. None had diabetes. The most common adverse event was gastrointestinal. "Tirzepatide is the first investigational medici

  • Eli Lilly reports weight losses topping 20 percent with new anti-obesity drug

    Eli Lilly in a statement to investors is saying that its new experimental anti-obesity drug has caused patients in a clinical trail to lose up to 20 percent of their weight. The test group included 2,539 participants, and was meant to test the safety and efficacy of the drug tirzepatide, according to the statement released…

  • Feeling the strain of a long wait for a COVID-19 vaccine for young children, parents welcome news of Moderna’s authorization request: ‘It’s like ... society has moved on’

    Haleigh Hutchinson gave birth to her son late last year in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak and immediately had to watch him undergo heart surgery. Charlie is now a happy, 9-month-old but his heart problems mean that contracting the virus could be dangerous for him. So Hutchinson, 29, of North Aurora, has been anxiously waiting for a vaccine to be authorized for young children. In the ...

  • Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

    Moderna is seeking to be the first to offer COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest American children, as it asked the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to clear low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Already about three-quarters of children of all ages show signs they've been infected at some point during the pandemic. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that it hopes will prove two low-dose shots can protect children younger than 6 -- although the effectiveness wasn't nearly as high in kids tested during the omicron surge as earlier in the pandemic.

  • FDA Gives Green Signal To Pfizer's Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial

    After the FDA lifted its hold on a late-stage study, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) said it would open the first U.S. trial sites for its experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder. The FDA had put Pfizer's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for fordadistrogene movaparvovec on hold, and Pfizer has addressed the agency's requests related to the potency assay. The global Phase 3 study, CIFFREO was paused in December 2021 to implement a protocol amendment following a fatal serious adve

  • Durham firm lands rare spot in European drug development program

    A Durham-based pharmaceutical company is getting a lift from across the Atlantic Ocean. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: BCRX) this week said its investigational drug for a rare genetic disorder has been granted access to a European program designed to accelerate the process for getting medicines to patients with unmet medical needs. The European Medicines Agency, which evaluates and monitors medicines within the European Union, runs the program, called Priority Medicines – PRIME.

  • What Is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Drug, and How Effective Is It?

    It is the drug that has been hailed by the White House as key to saving lives in the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was prescribed it after she tested positive for the virus. In addition to the fact that Harris was taking it, the White House also announced an effort to make the drug more widely available.