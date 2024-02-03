Pfluger announces town hall meetings in Garden City and Ballinger

Feb. 2—WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) will host two town hall meetings next week in Garden City and Ballinger. The meetings are open to the public and all members of the media.

The Garden City Town Hall Meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Glasscock County Community Center, Banquet Room, 117 Myrl Street, Garden City.

The Ballinger Town Hall Meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Ballinger City Hall, 700 Railroad Avenue, Ballinger.