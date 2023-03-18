Pfluger introduces Police Officers Protecting Children Act

Mar. 17—WASHINGTON — On Friday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) introduced the Police Officers Protecting Children Act, which allows qualified law enforcement officers and retired law enforcement officers to carry a concealed firearm in a school zone.

Pfluger said in the press release: "As a father to three daughters, I join millions of Americans in sending my girls to school every day and trusting that they are in a safe environment. I'm introducing the Police Officers Protecting Children Act, which provides an extra layer of security to schools by allowing off-duty and retired police officers to carry firearms in a school zone and help keep kids safe. This legislation makes it possible for more law enforcement heroes to respond to an emergency and secure the area. Police officers do not lose their mission of keeping the peace just because they're off the clock."

Pfluger's Police Officers Protecting Children Act is co-sponsored by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Claudia Tenney (NY-24), and is endorsed by the Texas Public Policy Foundation and National Association for Gun Rights.