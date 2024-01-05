Pfluger issues statement on Department of Justice suing Texas

Jan. 4—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released the following statement Thursday after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit challenging legislation Gov. Greg Abbott signed to secure the Texas-Mexico border.

"December was the worst month at the border on record—with over 300,000 illegal migrant encounters. Instead of working to secure our country and end mass illegal migration, President Biden is suing Governor Abbott for working to protect Texans. This Administration is deliberately incentivizing illegal crossings and putting our safety at risk," Pfluger said in the statement.