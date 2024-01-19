Pfluger joins amicus brief supporting Trump's Colorado ballot disqualification appeal

Jan. 18—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) on Thursday joined House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in filing a Supreme Court amicus brief in the case Donald J. Trump v. Norma Anderson, et al. 135 other House Republicans, and 41 other Senate Republicans joined the brief.

In Trump v. Anderson, the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether former President Donald Trump should remain on the ballot in the State of Colorado, after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that he should be removed, even though he is the current frontrunner to be the Republican Party's presidential candidate. Leader Scalise, Sen. Cruz, and their colleagues argue in their brief that "the Colorado Supreme Court's opinion tramples the prerogatives of members of Congress." They argue that the court "raced past numerous textual and structural limitations ... which are primarily designed to ensure that Congress controls the enforcement and removal" of a president from office, and that the court "adopted a malleable and expansive view of 'engage in insurrection,' which will easily lead to widespread abuse" against the political opponents of those in power in the U.S. The legislators urge the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court's decision.

"The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to block former President Trump from the ballot is unconstitutional and takes away the rights of American citizens to vote for their selected candidate. Not only is this a dangerous precedent, but it undermines our election process and democracy. I am proud to join this amicus brief to stand up for our Constitution and American voters," Pfluger said in a news release.