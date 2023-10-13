Pfluger leads 100+ Republicans in blocking Iran from accessing $6 billion

Oct. 12—WASHINGTON, Dc. On — Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) introduced legislation to block Iran, the largest state-sponsor of terror, from accessing the $6 billion in funds that the Biden Administration unfroze on September 11, 2023, a press release said. The bill is supported by the Republican Study Committee and co-led by Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern (OK-01), Representative Joe Wilson (SC-02), and Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI-08) along with 103 other co-sponsors.

"A month ago on the anniversary of 9/11, the Biden Administration unfroze $6 billion and made it available to Iran—the world's largest state sponsor of terror—while Iran was helping Hamas plan the horrific terror attacks on Israel," said Congressman August Pfluger. "This $6 billion will be used to backfill the money that Iran is paying to Hamas if we don't act. The Biden Administration's 'quiet understanding' is not good enough. They must plainly reject any funds going to Iran. Since the Administration refuses to permanently freeze the funds, Congress will."

"The Biden Administration first downplayed Iran's role in Hamas' attacks and then, astonishingly, tried to claim the $6 billion they gave to Iran has nothing to do with it" said RSC Chairman Kevin Hern. "Appeasing Iran does not work, it just gives them more resources to finance terrorism against Israel and cause chaos in the region. Iran provides over $100 million a year to Hamas; the Biden administration just gave $6 billion to Hamas' biggest backer. The Obama Administration had the same strategy and the same end result: the funds went to support terrorism. Congress must act to ensure President Biden does not follow through with sending the $6 billion to Iran. As Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, I am co-leading this legislation and will work to get a vote on the House floor as soon as possible."

The legislation is led by Representative August Pfluger, RSC Chairman Hern (OK-01), Representative Joe Wilson (SC-02), and Representative Mike Gallagher (WI-08). Cosponsors include Representatives Mark Alford (MO-4), Rick Allen (GA-12), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Jim Banks (IN-3), Andy Barr (KY-6), Cliff Bentz (OR-2), Andy Biggs (AZ-5), Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Dan Bishop (NC-8), Lauren Boebert (CO-3), Mike Bost (IL-12), Josh Brecheen (OK-2), Vern Buchanan (FL-16), Tim Burchett (TN-2), Michael Burgess (TX-26), Kat Cammack (FL-3), Mike Carey (OH-15), Juan Ciscomani (AZ-6), Ben Cline (VA-6), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Mike Collins (GA-10), Rick Crawford (AR-1), Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Anthony D'Esposito (NY-4), Byron Donalds (FL-19), John Duarte (CA-13), Jeff Duncan (SC-3), Jake Ellzey (TX-6), Mike Ezell (MS-4), Randy Feenstra (IA-4), Brad Finstad (MN-1), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3), Russell Fry (SC-7), Mike Garcia (CA-27), Carlos Gimenez (FL-28), Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Bob Good (VA-5), Lance Gooden (TX-5), Sam Graves (MO-6), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Mark Green (TN-7), Morgan Griffith (VA-9), Michael Guest (MS-3), Harriet Hageman (WY-AL), Diana Harshbarger (TN-1), French Hill (AR-2), Ashley Hinson (IA-2), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), John Joyce (PA-13), David Kustoff (TN-8), Doug Lamborn (CO-5), Nick Langworthy (NY-23), Jake LaTurner (KS-2), Debbie Lesko (AZ-8), Julia Letlow (LA-5), Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Morgan Luttrell (TX-8), Tracey Mann (KS-1), Tom McClintock (CA-5), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-1), Carol Miller (WV-1), Mary Miller (IL-15), John Moolenar (MI-2), Blake Moore (UT-1), Nathanial Moran (TX-1), Dan Meuser (PA-9), Troy Nehls (TX-22), Ralph Norman (SC-5), Zach Nunn (IA-3), Andy Ogles (TN-5), Burgess Owens (UT-4), Gary Palmer (AL-6), Greg Pence (IN-6), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Hal Rogers (KY-5), John Rose (TN-6), Matt Rosendale (MT-2), Chip Roy (TX-21), John Rutherford (FL-5), Maria Salazar (FL-27), George Santos (NY-3), Keith Self (TX-3), Pete Sessions (TX-17), Chris Smith (NJ-4), Jason Smith (MO-8), Pete Stauber (MN-8), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Greg Steube (FL-17), Claudia Tenney (NY-24), Tom Tiffany (WI-7), William Timmons (SC-4), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Anne Wagner (MO-2), Tim Walberg (MI-5), Mike Waltz (FL-6), Randy Weber (TX-14), Daniel Webster (FL-11), Brad Wenstrup (OH-2), Bruce Westerman (AR-4), Brandon Williams (NY-22), Rudy Yakym (IN-2), and Ryan Zinke (MT-1).