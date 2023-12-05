Pfluger legislation to name Ports-to-Plains Corridor 'Interstate 27' passes Congress

Dec. 4—WASHINGTON, DC U.S. Representative August Pfluger on Monday celebrated House passage of the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023, co-sponsored by Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), to formally name the Ports-to-Plains Corridor through Texas and New Mexico as Interstate 27. Identical legislation introduced by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) passed the Senate by unanimous consent in August.

Watch his remarks here, or read a transcript below:

"The Port-to-Plains corridor is a significant north-south transportation corridor that will unlock transportation capabilities for the energy industry in the Permian Basin and enhance Texas' key economic engines of international trade, energy, and the largest agricultural production in the country.

"This is a big deal for this part of the United States, and specifically for Texas. When you think about energy security being national security, Interstate-27 is going to play a massive role in allowing the delivery of that energy not just to our country, but also throughout the rest of the world.

"In addition, food security is national security, and Interstate-27 will play a massive role in allowing the delivery of food to our own country.

"This new designation literally paves the way for safer roads in West Texas and clearly marks Midland and Odessa as the energy hub of our nation.

"I want to thank Chairman Jodey Arrington and Senator Ted Cruz for their hard work and their partnership on this important issue. I encourage my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support this legislation to make sure that we can continue to deliver energy and food throughout the United States."