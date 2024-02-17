Pfluger legislation reversing President Biden's LNG export ban passes House

Feb. 16—WASHINGTON, Dc. On — Thursday, the House of Representatives passed Rep. August Pfluger's legislation, H.R. 7176, the Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act of 2024. The bill will reverse President Biden's liquified natural gas (LNG) export ban and unleash American LNG to lower energy costs while advancing U.S. energy security and the security of our allies.

"President Biden has used every weapon and every tool available to him to make producing American energy more difficult," said RSC House Energy Action Team (HEAT) Chairman Rep. August Pfluger. "His decision to ban future US LNG exports is just the latest strike in his efforts to appease his radical climate interest groups who refuse to accept the reality that American energy is the cleanest, most secure option for the U.S. and our allies. The decision to ban exports creates uncertainty and discourages investments that would otherwise create jobs and expand the supply of natural gas. I am proud that the House passed my legislation to promote American energy dominance and stand up for jobs in the Permian Basin."

Rep. Pfluger spoke on the House Floor in support of his legislation. Watch those remarks below.

Background:

— On January 26th, 2024, President Biden announced an indefinite ban on the issuance of export permits to non-FTA countries while it conducts a review to consider the climate impacts of natural gas. In the announcement, the White House fact sheet justified the action based on the desire to "act with urgency" to address the "existential threat" of climate change.

— Current law requires that natural gas exports to countries with which the U.S. has an FTA be approved without delay. For non-FTA countries, the Energy Secretary is required to approve export requests unless they find exports "will not be consistent with the public interest." There is a clear statutory presumption that U.S. LNG exports are in the public interest.

— The Department of Energy (DOE) has already commissioned five studies to examine the effects of U.S. LNG exports. The results unanimously demonstrate the benefits to the U.S. economy and domestic natural gas prices. DOE has also issued two studies that examined the life cycle greenhouse gas impacts of U.S. LNG exports showing strong environmental benefits. In fact, the two prior presidential administrations conducted these studies without blocking export permits.

H.R. 7176, Unlocking Our Domestic LNG Potential Act of 2024:

— Amends the Natural Gas Act (15 U.S.C. 717b) to repeal all restrictions on the import and export of natural gas.

— Provides that FERC shall have the exclusive authority to approve or deny any application for authorization for the siting, construction, expansion, or operation of a facility to export natural gas from the U.S. to a foreign country or import natural gas from a foreign country, including an LNG terminal.

— Makes clear that nothing in this section limits the authority of the President under the Constitution, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), part B of title II of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (42 U.S.C. 6271 et seq.), the Trading With the Enemy Act (50 U.S.C. 4301 et seq.), or any other provision of law that imposes sanctions on a foreign person or foreign government, including a country that is designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, to prohibit imports or exports.