Pfluger responds to Colorado Supreme Court

Dec. 20—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement following the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove President Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot:

"The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to block President Trump from the ballot is blatantly unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court should immediately take up the case and restore the right of voters to decide the outcome of elections," Pfluger said in a news release.