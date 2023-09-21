Pfluger selected for vital role as key negotiator in House and Senate NDAA Conference process

Sep. 20—WASHINGTON — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) has been appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) as a crucial negotiator in the House and Senate National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference process. This significant responsibility underscores Pfluger's commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of our nation.

The NDAA is a cornerstone of national defense policy, shaping the direction of our military and providing the necessary resources to safeguard our nation's interests at home and abroad. As a key negotiator, Congressman Pfluger will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the House and Senate versions of the NDAA—ensuring that the final bill reflects the best interests of the American people. As the Representative for Goodfellow Air Force Base and parts of Fort Cavazos with a proven track record of unwavering dedication to the defense of our nation, Congressman Pfluger brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical role, a press release said.

"I am honored and humbled to have been entrusted by Speaker McCarthy with this important responsibility to advocate for our military heroes—including those at Goodfellow Air Force Base and Fort Cavazos," said Congressman Pfluger in the release. "Ensuring that our armed forces have the resources and support they need to protect our nation is a duty I take very seriously. I look forward to working tirelessly alongside my colleagues to craft a final NDAA that supports our troops and strengthens our national defense and security posture while cutting wasteful spending and combatting woke policies in our military."

"I'm grateful to Congressman August Pfluger for leading on the NDAA Conference Committee. He's a strong voice and advocate for our priorities on the Energy and Commerce Committee to keep Americans safe, enhance our national security, and improve the lives of those we serve," Energy & Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers added.