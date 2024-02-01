Pfluger slams Democrats voting to prevent illegal alien drunk drivers from being deported

Feb. 1—WASHINGTON, Dc. — Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement after 150 Democrats voted against legislation to quickly deport illegal aliens who drive drunk.

Rep. August Pfluger: "I am appalled to see a majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives voting to prevent illegal aliens who endanger the lives of American citizens by drunk driving from being deported. Americans deserve leaders who put their safety and prosperity first."

H.R. 6976, the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, introduced by Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), closes a gaping loophole in U.S. immigration law related to drunk driving. Because there is neither a ground of inadmissibility nor a ground of removability explicitly related to driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, criminal aliens currently can escape accountability for their reckless actions and be free to re-offend and endanger communities. By creating a ground of inadmissibility and a ground of removability for aliens who have committed DUI offenses, this legislation provides long-awaited and much-needed reforms to safeguard American communities.