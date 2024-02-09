Pfluger: Special counsel report exposes two-tiered system of justice

Feb. 8—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) on Thursday released the following statement regarding the Special Counsel report:

"The Special Counsel not only concluded that President Biden put our national security in jeopardy by willfully taking classified documents, but that his mental state is so poor that he cannot be held accountable for these actions. I am seriously concerned about the President's ability to lead this country if he is mentally unfit to handle classified documents. This report is another example of the shameful two-tiered system of justice in this country."