Pfluger votes to formalize impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

Dec. 14—WASHINGTON, Dc. — Wednesday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement after voting to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in the U.S. House of Representatives:

"I just voted to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," said Congressman Pfluger. "In recent weeks, we have learned that the Biden family has stonewalled House Republicans' requests for information concerning evidence surrounding the Biden family's foreign business dealings. Formalizing the impeachment inquiry will allow Congress to properly investigate and deliver the facts to the American public. This is a solemn decision. House Republicans will carry out a fair and transparent investigation."