Pflugerville adopts $379.8 million budget, $0.4813 tax rate

The Pflugerville City Council adopted a $377.8 million budget and a tax rate of $0.4813 per $100 home valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year

The Pflugerville City Council on Tuesday adopted a $377.8 million budget and a tax rate of $0.4813 per $100 home valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1

The owner of an average home valued at $306,325 would pay $1,472 per month, or about $155 more than last year, said Melissa Moore, the city's financial chief officer.

The tax rate is a decrease from last year's tax rate of $0.4863. Despite the lower tax rate,the city's total tax levy will be $44.1 million, an approximately 20% increase from last year's levy of $36.8 million, city officials said.

The budget will raise more revenue from property taxes that last year's budget by $9,156,832, a 26.2% increase from last year, according to city documents. Of that, $1,503,528 will be coming from tax revenue from new properties, according to a city news release.

Overall the 2022-23 budget's expenditures total approximately $380 million, with $254 million in revenue. Moore said the city will dip into its fund balance to cover the deficit.

The budget's general fund is expected to be approximately $63 million and will include salaries for 28 new city staff positions and police positions needed to meet growth demand, according to a city news release.

Officials said the budget is based on implementing the council's strategic goals: safety, economic development, infrastructure, parks and programs and services.

Also included in the budget are infrastructure projects related to streets, facilities, parks and technology. Some notable projects are:

$58.5 million for transportation and street funding,

$22.4 million for parks and recreation projects to include land acquisition and trail improvements

$5.6 million for facility related projects and

$1.9 million for information and technology projects

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville adopts $379.8 million budget, $0.4813 tax rate