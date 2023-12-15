Pflugerville names former RRISD leader Steve Flores as interim superintendent

The Pflugerville school board on Thursday named former Round Rock Superintendent Steve Flores as its interim leader following the resignation of Doug Killian.

Killian was named in November as the lone finalist to be the leader of the Cypress-Fairbanks school district. He starts his new job in January and his last day in Pflugerville will be Dec. 31.

Flores served as superintendent for five years in Harlingen and seven years at Round Rock before resigning in 2020. Most recently, he served as interim superintendent in Taylor during the fall semester.

“Dr. Flores is an experienced superintendent who we believe is an excellent choice to lead our district while the board works to find a replacement for Dr. Killian,” board President Renae Mitchell said in a news release. “Our staff have done a lot of hard work and will continue to do so to move our students forward. Dr. Flores brings a wealth of knowledge in public education and Central Texas and will do a wonderful job of ensuring we don’t miss a beat during this transition.”

The board also voted to partner with the search firm Thomas & Horton for the superintendent selection process. No timeline on the search was announced.

Before becoming a superintendent, Flores worked in Pflugerville as an assistant superintendent.

“It’s wonderful for me and my family to be a part of the Pflugerville community once again, even if it is for a short time,” Flores said. “I look forward to working with the PfISD board, staff and community as they navigate this change.”

During the meeting, the board accepted Killian's formal resignation and thanked him for his six years of service as he leaves for Cypress-Fairbanks.

"It is with sincere appreciation, gratitude that we for six years have had passionate service from Dr. Killian," said Trustee Vernagene Mott.

The trustees said Killian's leadership has helped to keep the district afloat. Mitchell said Killian has left the district better than it was by making decisions in the best interest of students.

"Thank you for your leadership, mature wisdom, and for giving us a cabinet that all likes each other and will hold these things up and be part of your legacy and your leadership that you've grown in this district," she said.

Killian, who was named a finalist for the 2022 Superintendent of the Year award by the Texas Association of School Boards, has led Pflugerville since July 2017. At Cy-Fair, in suburban Houston, he will be replacing Mark Henry, who announced in May that he would be retiring this month.

At his new job, Killian will be in charge of a district with a student population of more than 118,000. Pflugerville has 25,000 students. At Pflugerville, Killian earned nearly $287,000. His salary at Cy-Fair was not announced. Officials there said the board will finalize the contractual details this month.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, members of the Pflugerville Educators Association asked the board that it select a superintendent who will listen to all community stakeholders, as Killian did.

Marsha Muñoz, president of the association, said the organization wants a leader who will address the shortages of librarians and in special education.

"We know this is an issue across the state, but we want a superintendent who is willing to specifically (address) that concern," Munoz said.

August Plock, vice president of the association, thanked Killian for his service the past six years. Plock asked the board to consider having members of the organization on the committee that is in charge of choosing the next superintendent.

