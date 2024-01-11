Pflugerville officials prepare for bitter cold weather

With an arctic cold front expected to roll in Sunday evening, city of Pflugerville officials said they are prepared for the expected extremely low temperatures.

Central Texas is set to see its lowest temperatures this year, however meteorologists are not expecting any snow or ice to accompany the front, reducing the threat of slick roads and damage to trees and power lines. Meteorologist said the lowest temperatures will be at the beginning of the week, with "feel-like” temperatures expected to reach below zero because of strong winds.

More: Arctic blast to hit Texas on Monday with sub-freezing temps. Will it snow in Austin?

Officials said the city has prepared its sanders, salt spreaders and other vehicles needed for winter weather. City facilities and generators have been inspected to ensure the severe weather does not affect infrastructure. Officials said generators at the water and wastewater plants are fueled to ensure continued operations in case of a power outage.

The city will continue to share information on its social media, including videos to prepare residents in case of pipes bursting.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Mayor Victor Gonzales. “As freezing weather approaches, we want to ensure our residents that we are prepared and encourage them to prepare as well.”

The city's pool facilities will be protected with heaters. The Scott Mentzer Pool splash pad will run to protect the facility. Park restrooms will close on Saturday and water fountains will be winterized as temperatures continue to drop, officials said.

Oncor officials said the utility company has done year-round preparations to deal with cold weather, including trimming trees and vegetation away from power lines and equipment.

Kerri Dunn, an Oncor spokesperson company, said weather impacts such as high winds, precipitation and poor road conditions could lead to some power outages.

"We are closely monitoring weather forecasts and will be pre-positioning team members and resources to respond as quickly and safely as possible," Dunn said. "We also remain in contact with local officials and emergency management staff across our service territory during severe weather events and will continue to share updates as the arctic cold front moves through our area."

More information from the city can be accessed on its website. Residents can also stay up to date by signing up for city alerts by texting PfAlerts to 38276.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville officials prepare for bitter cold weather