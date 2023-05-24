Pflugerville police search for Raul Meza Jr. in death of 80-year-old man

Pflugerville Police Department

Pflugerville police are searching for a man who is a "person of interest" in the death of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga this month, officials said. Raul Meza Jr. was last seen driving a gray Toyota Tundra owned by Fraga, according to a police news release.

Police did not say what day Meza was last seen. Officers have recovered Fraga's car but are still searching for Meza, the release said.

Officers found Fraga's body inside a home in the 700 block of Campfire Trail at 12:30 p.m. on May 20 after responding to a check welfare call, the release said. It did not provide details on how he was killed or how they knew each other.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (512) 990-6700 or send tips to cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

