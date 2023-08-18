Pflugerville school district approves $297.5M budget, including 3% pay raises

Pflugerville school district officials approved a $279.57 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year and called for a l for a VATRE for Nov. 7.

Pflugerville school district officials approved a $279.5 million budget for the 2023-24 school year that includes up to a 3% pay increase for staff and higher estimates for recapture payments.

The budget is based on a tax rate of $1.1092 per $100 valuation, the lowest rate in over 30 years, district officials said. They said the proposed tax rate will result in a 5.5% decrease of $650 in the yearly bill of the average homeowner. The average value for a home in Pflugerville is $342,502.

The school board on Thursday also called for the voter-approved tax ratification election, or VATRE, on Nov.7. Officials said the additional seven "copper pennies" the district will get if the VATRE passes will give the district $10.6 million in revenue that is not subject to recapture by the state for poorer districts and will bring the district more money for its operations budget, most of which is used to pay employee salaries.

The pay increase included in the budget will cost the district $6.4 million. Payroll makes up 86% of the district's budget, according to district documents.

If the VATRE is approved by voters, the district will have a $1.3 million surplus, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said. If it fails, the district is looking at a $2.94 million deficit with a tax rate of $1.0392. Land said the VATRE is needed to increase district revenue as attendance has not rebounded from pre-pandemic numbers.

"We need the additional revenue," Land said. "It will maximize our revenue, because our revenue is currently stagnant."

District documents show the district received over $3 million in local property taxes, an increase of 4.5%. Based on the property taxes received and a successful VATRE, the district will pay $9.8 million in recapture payments. If the VATRE does not pass, the district's recapture payment decreases to $2.1 million.

The budget also assumes a student enrollment of 25,437 with an average attendance rate of 91%. For the 2022-23 school year, the school district had 25,437 students enrolled, 341 fewer than projected.

The Pflugerville school district has faced financial woes in recent years with officials blaming their predicament on increasing recapture payments they must pay to the state because its considered "property wealthy." The district continues to see increasing property values but not an increase in enrollment or attendance.

With enrollment not increasing, district officials have said the basic allotment from the state of $6,160 per student is not enough to fund daily operations. Superintendent Doug Killian has said an additional $900 per student in the basic allotment would help the district.

To save money, the district has implemented 18 budget cuts that include eliminating positions and cuts to administrative department budgets. Those cuts are projected to save the district between $8.6 million and $8.9 million. The district could still make more budget cuts and officials said closing campuses is still a possibility.

There are still several factors that might affect the district's finances besides the voter-approval tax rate election, including legislation that limits property appraisal value increases, increased enrollment and loss of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

The district received approximately $45 million in ESSER funding, which is federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money, and will use another $29.7 million through the end of September from ESSER III funding. So far, the district has only used $18.1 million of the ESSER III funding received, according to district documents.

