Pflugerville values diversity, growth in future school superintendent, consultants say

Pflugerville residents want a new district superintendent focused on growth and community diversity, among other factors, consultants told school board trustees during a meeting Tuesday night.

The community feedback is one step in a lengthy process to replace former Pflugerville Superintendent Doug Killian, who stepped down last semester.

The district has been looking for a new leader to run the 25,000-student district since November, when Killian announced he was leaving for the 118,000-student Cypress-Fairbanks district outside Houston.

During feedback session with parents, students and staff, Pflugerville district community members made clear they want their new leader to value the diversity of cultures, languages and socio-economic backgrounds in the district, said David Thompson, a partner with Thompson & Horton LLP who has been a legislative counsel for the Houston district and the Texas Association of School Administrators.

The Pflugerville school board hired legal firm Thompson & Horton to conduct the superintendent search.

“Several parents said, ‘We came here specifically because it’s a diverse environment,’” Thompson said.

People also were looking for a superintendent who could handle and plan for the rapid growth expected in the area, said Mike Moses, a former Texas Education Agency commissioner who is assisting with the search.

“You have a lot of your school district that's not grown out yet,” Moses said. “Pflugerville is half the size that it's going to be.”

Since 2014, Pflugerville’s enrollment has grown by 7.2%, from 23,497 to 25,178 students, according to state data.

Killian, who started in Cypress-Fairbanks last month, had led the Pflugerville district since 2017. He guided the district through the completion of a $287 million bond in 2014 and the rollout of a $368 million bond in 2022. He earned nearly $287,000 annually.

In December, the school board appointed former Round Rock Superintendent Steve Flores to lead the Pflugerville district temporarily while it searches for a permanent leader.

Flores stepped down from Round Rock in 2020 after seven years.

People who came to feedback sessions also wanted a superintendent who could address possible school closures, support teachers, could assist the district with area affordability issues and has experience with school finance, Thompson and Moses said.

Last year, the district cut positions and announced other budget trims to clear a projected deficit and to give teachers raises, but officials warned school closures weren’t off the table. Statewide, districts’ leaders have complained that state funding influxes haven’t kept up with ballooning inflation costs.

Pflugerville district staff launched a survey on Wednesday for parents, students and staff to give feedback on the search process. The survey will remain open until Feb. 21.

The district aims to close applications by Feb. 26 and select a lone finalist in March or April.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Pflugerville values diversity, growth in next school superintendent