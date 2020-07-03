PFU America, Inc. ("PAI") is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PFU America, Inc., announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification. This sought-after certification was issued by Schellman & Company LLC after an extensive audit process which included participation of a diverse team comprised of PAI's Information Technology, Human Resources and Legal professionals. Being certified confirms that PAI's internal security systems meet industry best practices. The ISO 27001 standard incorporates controls that validate PAI's commitment to protecting data through internal security. Darrian White, VP of IT at PAI, states, "In PAI, we realize that both rigorous processes and people are integral to support our customers holistically. We focus on business process improvement, risk management and data security by delivering industry recognized information security."

(PRNewsfoto/PFU America, Inc.) More

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard ensures that organizations have established methodologies and a framework to business and IT processes to help identify, manage, and reduce risks to the security of information.

About PFU America, Inc.

PFU America, Inc (PAI) is known most recently as a corporate partner of Plug and Play's Internet of Things program which opens the door for Silicon Valley's cutting-edge startups to connect explore innovative possibilities and co-creation. Additionally, PAI delivers corporate support to its subsidiary companies in North America in areas such as Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, IT, Legal and Internal Audit. This consolidated business operation allows the businesses to focus on its strategic goals and core activities.

US office is located in Sunnyvale, California. PAI is wholly-owned by PFU Limited, a Fujitsu company.

About PFU Limited

PFU Limited, a Fujitsu company, is a US$1.4 billion global enterprise that is an edge solution partner in the ICT industry, and a world leader in document scanning products and services providing comprehensive IT solutions. The company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with sales offices across the globe. For more information, please see https://www.pfu.fujitsu.com/en/ .

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pfu-america-inc-pai-is-proud-to-announce-that-it-has-achieved-iso-27001-certification-301088087.html

SOURCE PFU America, Inc.