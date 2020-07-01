PFU Canada Inc. ("PCI") established to strategically focus on the sale and distribution of scanners in Canada.


SUNNYVALE, Calif. and TORONTO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PFU America, Inc., a Fujitsu company, announced the establishment of PFU Canada Inc. to have a company dedicated to serving the Canadian market for document imaging.  In order to better meet the needs of the Canadian marketplace, Fujitsu Canada, Inc.'s document imaging scanner business in Canada will be transferred to PCI on July 1, 2020.

Mr. Masanori Shibusawa has been appointed the first President & CEO of the company.  "Starting PCI on Canada Day is a great way to pay tribute to Canadians.  It is an honor to lead the company as we cultivate and grow our business in Canada."

PCI will concentrate on sales, distribution and maintenance of scanners plus diversify its offerings by venturing into the keyboard market.  PFU is a leading document scanner company with a portfolio of document scanners for personal, desktop, workgroup and high-volume production environment.  PCI's business address is 155 University Ave., Suite 1600, Toronto, ON M5H 3B7 and PCI's phone number is 1-800-263-8716.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About PFU Limited

PFU Limited, a Fujitsu company, is a US$1.4 billion global enterprise that is an edge solution partner in the ICT industry, and a world leader in document scanning products and services providing comprehensive IT solutions. The company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with sales offices across the globe. For more information, please see https://www.pfu.fujitsu.com/en/.

