🌱 PG County Anti-Violence Task Force + Laurel Man Arrested In NC

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 35 Low: 25.

Prince George's County is searching for volunteers to serve on its new violence prevention task force. The Hope in Action Anti-Violence Project will consist of 21 members, including local government officials, faith-based and business leaders, community advocates, law enforcement, and county residents. The goal of the Project is to reduce violent crime in the county "through collaboration with local law enforcement and community stakeholders." Prince George’s County residents who would like to be considered for the task should complete and submit an application to HIATaskForce@co.pg.md.us by 5 p.m. on Feb. 11. (Patch) A Laurel resident was arrested in Edgecombe County, North Carolina, on Tuesday for suspected meth trafficking. Adrian Perez Garcia was traveling with Santos Villarreal Rios of Kent, Washington, when the two men were pulled over at a traffic stop. Police They discovered five kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $180,000, and arrested both of them for trafficking methamphetamine by possession and delivery. Perez Garcia and Villarreal Rios are currently jailed at Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $2 million bond each. (WCTI12.com) Members of the Patuxent River Commission are still shocked by Governor Larry Hogan's unexpected decision to remove two of its longest-standing members following development debates. Riverkeeper Fred Tutman and Barbara Sollner-Webb, who served on the commission for 23 and 18 years respectively, had disagreed with the Maryland Department of Planning about certain development projects they believed would worsen local water quality. Soon afterward, they received letters from Governor Hogan informing them they had been replaced. Michael Leszcz, the Commission's chairman and representative for Laurel, told the Southern Maryland Chronical he was surprised by the membership shakeup, noting that "this is the first time it's been handled like this." (The Southern Maryland Chronicle)

We Are Black History: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow At Montpelier House Museum (Jan. 22 through Feb. 28) (10:00 AM)

The City of Laurel, in partnership with the Metro Baltimore AFL-CIO, United Way of Central Maryland, and Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, is offering an apprenticeship training opportunity. This is part of the Raising the B.A.R. (Baltimore Apprenticeship Readiness) Program, administered by the Baltimore D.C. Metro Building Trades Unions. Click for more details. (Facebook)

Prince George's County Health Department is distributing free COVID19 rapid at-home test kits again today (Jan. 27) at Laurel Library (507 7th Street) from 12 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. (Facebook)

The City of Laurel announced that utility company WSSC Water will hold two Virtual Public Hearings next week on their FY2023 Budget. Click for date and login details. (Facebook)

Prince George's County has announced a change to bulk pick up starting in February. Residents can now put out two bulk items next to their regular trash bin.Go to the County webpage and search "bulk trash" for lists of acceptable and unacceptable items. (Nextdoor)

Looking to buy a new home in the Laurel area? Check out these two upcoming open houses. (Laurel Patch)

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

